Opinion

Former Newcastle United star needs your help with care costs – Suffering from sports-related dementia

Last year, The Mag wrote a lovely piece about Newcastle great John Tudor (now retired and living in the United States), who has been living with dementia.

I am an NY based Toon supporter just dropping a line to give you an update on this former Newcastle United star of the 70s.

John’s condition has unfortunately worsened and he is now in need of full time care.

His son Jonathan recently set up a Go Fund Me page to help with the costs of the care.

I’m confident that if we can get the word out, the Toon Army will help the Tudor family get John the care he needs.

Any help sharing the link would be much appreciated, go HERE to visit the John Tudor Go Fund Me page and if possible, help in any way you can.

Johnathan Tudor writing on the Go Fund Me appeal for his father:

‘My dad played football for several years for Newcastle, Coventry, Sheffield and Stoke

Due to him heading the ball, he has developed sports-related dementia, which we have been battling for over 15 years

He is at a point where he needs full-time care.

My mum is a trooper and is trying to survive and care for him, but as of now, he needs so much direction and helps that she cannot leave his side.

Full-time care is the next step, but as the old pros didn’t get what is paid to today’s players, and with the cost of care increasing, we will struggle to get him the care needed.

Each month that passes, he struggles more and more, and I would love to reach out to every player, former club and fan for help

My Dad was a model professional and worked hard for every club and team he played with, and watching him at this stage of his life is very challenging.

Any help is appreciated’

Here at The Mag we have made a small donation on behalf of our readers, if any of you would like to join us and make an individual contribution, please go HERE

