News

Former Newcastle United quartet in early leading bookies pack to fill new Hull City vacancy

Hull City are looking for a new manager.

Never shy in the past of hiring and firing, the Championship club earlier today sacked Shota Arveladze, who signed a two and a half year contract as recently as January (2022)

Hull City had lost their last four matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just one, and sit 20th in the table, only a point above the relegation zone.

A former Newcastle United quartet all feature amongst the leading contenders to fill the new vacancy, according to the bookies.

One-time Newcastle midfielder Scott Parker who lost his job at Bournemouth in August.

Chris Hughton was was Newcastle boss just over a decade ago.

Classy central defender Jonathan Woodgate who was signed by Sir Bobby Robson back in the day.

Whilst completing the quartet, an interesting contender put forward by the bookies, is Emre, who was signed by Graeme Souness.

Next Hull City manager odds:

Sergen Yalcin – 3/1

Scott Parker – 6/1

Sean Dyche- 8/1

Ismail Kartal – 10/1

Chris Hughton – 10/1

Ersun Yanal – 12/1

Liam Rosenior – 12/1

Rob Edwards – 12/1

Tony Pulis – 12/1

Kieran McKenna – 12/1

Andy Dawson – 12/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 14/1

Carlos Corberan – 16/1

Emre Belozoglu – 16/1

Darren Moore – 16/1

