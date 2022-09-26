News

Former England goalkeeper rates Nick Pope against rivals ahead of Qatar World Cup

Nick Pope was one of the few England players to come out of Friday’s defeat to Italy with any credit.

The Newcastle keeper standing no chance with the goal and otherwise doing well.

Indeed, BBC Sport viewers ranked only Jude Bellingham ahead of Nick Pope when it came to rating the England players in the 1-0 defeat.

Pope has been excellent for Newcastle United since joining in the summer and now has a record for England of played nine and won eight, with just this Italy defeat ruining his 100% record. When it comes to goals as well, Friday night’s goal from Italy was only the second Nick Pope has conceded in nine appearances.

Exactly eight weeks time, England will play Iran in their first group game in the World Cup finals and Nick Pope will be hoping to get another chance tonight, with England playing Germany away. However, Aaron Ramsdale might get a game instead, he looking to be the biggest threat to Pope if Pickford ends up unavailable when the action starts in Qatar.

Jordan Pickford currently out of action through injury and now the clock running on when he can play again.

Former England goal keeper Paul Robinson has been rating the goalkeeping candidates and has gone with Pickford as his first choice, Nick Pope as next best, then Aaron Ramsdale followed by Dean Henderson.

Paul Robinson having this to say to Football Daily about Nick Pope:

“He (Nick Pope) makes saves around him, he adapts himself.

“He doesn’t have to get down by his feet and makes saves with his feet.

“He will make himself big. One on one he is phenomenal.

“His temperament is one thing that impresses me.

“Having known him personally, if England are in a semi-final and Jordan Pickford’s injured, you have to have somebody on the bench with the temperament that you can rely on and he (Nick Pope) has definitely got that.

“Eddie Howe has spoken about him in the dressing room, he is an excellent character to have. He is funny but he is serious at the right times and he has the mentality where nothing fazes him.

“If he comes for a cross and misses it, he won’t stay on his line the next time, he will come again.

“So for me, what he has done, is make himself the clear number two (for England behind Pickford).”

Presenter:

“The thing that is always thrown at him (Nick Pope) is his distribution, is that fair?”

Paul Robinson:

“It is something that Nick has worked very hard on and I think with him and Ramsdale it’s a thing that yes they are behind Jordan on that, but I think it is unfair on Jordan Pickford to say he is only in the team because he is better with his feet.”

