Football agents pocket astonishing amount of cash thanks to summer transfers

Football agents have hit the back of the net like never before.

With more players around the globe moving clubs than ever before.

FIFA have produced a report after this summer’s transfer activity, with a lot of focus on how football agents have profited.

More players moving and for higher amounts, well, it can only mean one thing for football agents.

FIFA revealing that around the globe, agents banked £430.8m!

That figure around 10% of the £4.36bn worth of (male) player transfers.

Commenting on the FIFA report, BBC Sport stating that ‘The report showed that the ratio of agent service fees to transfer fees during the mid-year registration window has grown from 6.1% to 9.9% in the last 10 years.’

This new transfer window spending (£4.36bn) around the world surpasses the previous year’s, increasing by 29.7%.

So…loads more money has been spent by clubs AND a bigger proportion of the higher spend is going to football agents. It is absolutely a win / win for them.

The reality of course as well is that the vast majority of the money spent buying players is by clubs in the big five European leagues (Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League), with this summer the Premier League clubs responsible for more than 49% of the cash laid out by clubs in these five leagues, three times more than the next highest (Serie A).

The Premier League spending a record £1.9bn, which equates to around 44% of that (£4.36bn) worldwide spend.

The obvious logic then takes us to the natural conclusion that for football agents, their very best customers are the Premier League clubs. Which if you then head down the food chain…fans of Premier League clubs the ones ultimately paying football agents their ridiculous revenues, whether via paying to go to matches or paying TV subscriptions, as well as buying merchandise etc.

