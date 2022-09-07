Videos

Florian Lejeune scores only 2nd goal in 30 months since last hilarious PL minutes away at Everton

Florian Lejeune was popular with Newcastle fans and helped NUFC have the seventh best defensive record in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Steve Bruce clearly not a fan of ball playing central defenders, with the Head Coach reluctant to play Fabian Schar as well.

After a year on loan at Alaves in the 2020/21 season, Florian Lejeune joined the La Liga club in a permanent deal for a minimal transfer fee.

Alaves were relegated last season but the former Newcastle defender’s reputation not tarnished too badly, as Rayo Vallecano (finished 12th in La Liga last season) signed Florian Lejeune in July (2022) ahead of this current season.

In his opening two starts of the season, Florian Lejeune helped his team to a clean sheet and point away at Barcelona and then started then won 2-0 away at Espanyol, in the process preventing Joselu and teammates scoring.

On Sunday though, it was a first defeat of the season for the former NUFC defender, as Rayo Vallecano lost 2-1 away at Osasuna, losing to a last minute goal.

However, Florian Lejeune scored only his second goal in the 30 months since his hilarious final minutes for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

After an appalling negative Steve Bruce performance where Everton absolutely battered NUFC, the most amusing thing happened. Losing 2-0, Brucey brought three defenders on (Schar, Krafth, Lejeune) and with the Everton fans set to clap the victors off the pitch, Florian Lejeune and Newcastle somehow scored two goals in the 94th and 95th minutes. The Everton cheers turning to jeers.

Steve Bruce responded to Lejeune’s two goal massive turn around by never playing him ever again in the Premier League, even as a sub.

Florian Lejeune made the La Liga team of the week after his goal…

…and here is that goal (the keeper helping!):

Good luck to Florian Lejeune at his new club. One of the good guys and just one of the many Newcastle players appallingly treated by Steve Bruce. Just look at how Fabian Schar has performed after Bruce totally sidelined him and tried to force him out of the club, only to be saved by Eddie Howe.

Now on Thursday night, Florian Lejeune has sent an emotional message to the Newcastle United fans after parting ways with NUFC.

Florian Lejeune declaring via his Twitter account – 22 July 2021:

“I wanted to thank Newcastle United for all the time spent at the club.

“I met wonderful people who always have been there for me.

“I’m facing a new challenge and I couldn’t be more thankful to all the [Newcastle United] fans, teammates and club’s staff.

“I wish you all the best for the upcoming season.”

