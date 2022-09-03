Opinion

Fixtures point to solid Newcastle United start to season turning into something far better

Five games into the Newcastle United season.

After the match at Anfield, Eddie Howe and his players on six points from these first five Premier League matches.

Plus of course progress in the League Cup.

However, solely on Premier League form, we have seen plenty of our enemies wanting to diminish this start to the campaign, with Newcastle United ‘haven’t won since the opening day’ a regular comment.

Factually true (in the Premier League) but context, as always, is important.

The first five PL games of the season:

Newcastle 2 Forest 0

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Man City 3

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

This is how the Premier League looked at the end of the 2021/22 season:

As you can see, Newcastle United have already played the clubs who finished 1st, 2nd, 9th and 10th last season, an average of fifth. Even if you include Forest (23rd) after winning promotion via the play-offs, it still only averages 9th in these first five fixtures in terms of difficulty.

In other words, Newcastle United have had such a tough opening and three away games, two at home, that six points from the first five matches is very decent. Could have been even better of course with a bit more luck (and referee / VAR decisions) in the Man City, Liverpool and Wolves matches. I can’t claim we should have got more than a point at Brighton.

Look at these next five Newcastle United fixtures though:

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Newcastle

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle

Newcastle v Brentford

These are clubs that last season ranked 12th, 7th, 22nd, 21st and 13th.

That giving an average of 15th in terms of overall difficulty, plus three are at home and two away.

Not taking anything for granted BUT I can see every chance of 11+ points from a possible 15 in this run.

If so, that would give Newcastle United 17 points after 10 Premier League matches, an average points per game over a full season which would give 64 or 65 points.

That would be very much in the ballpark of top six form.

As I say, can’t take anything for granted but keep playing as we have been and Newcastle United can get competitive in the Premier League table these next five games.

