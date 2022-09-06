Opinion

Five massive Newcastle United positives delivering significant progress

The summer break with no proper football feels endless and then once Newcastle United finally kick off, it is easy just to get lost in the madness of it all.

The Premier League in full flow and at times you just need to stop a moment and draw breath.

Step back and see things for what they really are, rather than just simply moving swiftly from match to match.

I stepped back after the draw against Palace and for me there are for starters, these five massive Newcastle United positives delivering significant progress:

Elliot Anderson

He is the real deal.

A very good prospect who can become a very good player.

He is the local lad through the ranks that we have been waiting for, for so long.

I know that not all of them came through the ranks in a conventional sense but the Gazza, Waddle, Beardsley ere will never be repeated. Three World class flair players who together could and should have taken Newcastle to glory, if only we’d had a club to give them that platform.

The Ossie’s Babes who flourished under Kevin Keegan were the last great times when it came to local lads coming through and excelling.

In the 20 / 25 years since, it has been truly abysmal.

Paul Dummett has been canny for NUFC, Fraser Forster ended up having a decent career elsewhere, Shola scored some goals against the Mackems, that was pretty much that. Until then the Longstaff brothers and I think Matty will make a career in the lower divisions, whilst Sean is going to be a decent Premier League player.

However, against Palace we really saw glimpses of what Elliot Anderson is all about. Loads of talent and confidence to go with it. He is going to be a first team for Newcastle for some years to come and is set to start getting his chance very soon. Surely the days are gone when Murphy is still getting on ahead of him????

Nick Pope

I knew he was good BUT he is seriously good.

Burnley were relegated last season and yet they were in the top ten when it came to how few goals were conceded.

No Premier League keeper has more than the three clean sheets Pope is currently on, whilst the stats are outstanding so far.

These are the stats for the other 14 clubs’ (not big six) keepers so far:

Then this is from the official Premier League site for all goalkeepers:

Kieran Trippier

A class act and totally took care of Zaha on Saturday.

Going forward he has been exceptional and as well as his goals (three PL goals in eleven starts for NUFC), this season we are really seeing the benefits of his deliveries into the box, both in open play and especially on set-pieces.

Which brings me to…

Sven Botman

I think he hasn’t had the attention his performances have deserved.

At the back he has been very good, only 22 but so assured and is yet to lose an aerial dual so far in Premier League games.

As well as his defensive attributes, we are going to see Botman giving serious help to our goal threat at the other end.

Only a question of time before he is getting amongst the goals himself and maybe more importantly, how many he will help make for others.

He is a real unit and with Trippier quality coming in, Sven Botman is a massive danger on the other end of them.

The ‘goal’ that Newcastle United ‘scored’ on Saturday has got a lot of attention but understandably not much of it, if at all, focusing on the Dutch defender. This is clearly a ploy that will be used repeatedly, Trippier diagonal balls into the penalty area for Botman to meet and cause chaos in the opposition box. He easily won that header against Palace and will do that repeatedly throughout this season and beyond.

Alexander Isak

Yes, I know a £60m signing should automatically be a positive BUT…I wan to mention two things in particular.

Forget that bad decision and execution of it when through one on one in the sixteenth minute on Saturday, a chance by the way that Isak made for himself when winning possession. Make no mistake, the Swedish striker has really hit the ground running, scoring those two brilliant ‘goals’ at Anfield and linking up play well generally. A fantastic moment on Saturday when he dropped deep for the ball and then played a superb defence splitting ball to put Willock in on goal, the keeper making yet another brilliant save.

Then on top of that though, in both games we have already seen such a brilliant work ethic to go with his skills and goal threat. Eddie Howe has done his homework on this one, a real quality striker but also having the character as well that is so important.

