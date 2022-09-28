News

Fabian Schar back for first start since Eddie Howe’s opening NUFC game – 4 Newcastle United internationals in action

Tuesday night saw four Newcastle United internationals in action.

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia 1 New Zealand 0

Chris Wood and New Zealand missed out at the final stage, defeated in a June play-off against Costa Rica for a place in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Now in a double header friendly against Australia (who are going to Qatar), Chris Wood played the first 71 minutes in this 1-0 defeat. Teenage striker Garang Kuol who was recently claimed to be set to sign for Newcastle, remained an unused substitute in his first call up to the national senior squad.

Northern Ireland Under 21s 1 v Scotland Under 21s 3

A comfortable win for the Scotland Under 21s but doing it without Elliot Anderson, the Newcastle teenager pulling out of the squad due to an unspecified injury.

Friday 23 September

Italy 1 England 0

A shocker of a game where very little happened, Nick Pope playing the full 90 minutes as he picked up his ninth international cap, no chance with the winner which was only the second goal the Newcastle keeper has conceded during these nine appearances for England. Pope did ok overall and was one of very few England players to come out of the game with any credit, BBC Sport website visitors ranking only Jude Bellingham ahead of Nick Pope when asked to give their England match ratings.

Brazil 3 Ghana 0

An easy 3-0 win for Brazil and Bruno Guimaraes named on the bench but not used. So no idea for sure either way as to the Newcastle midfielder’s fitness, Bruno having had to sit out group training earlier in the week with a thigh problem.

Paraguay 1 UAE 0

Miguel Almiron playing the full 90 minutes as Paraguay dominated in this friendly win in Vienna, needing an 85th minute Balbuena goal to get the victory.

Saturday 24 September

Scotland 2 Republic of Ireland 1

For a second game in a row, Ryan Fraser impressed off the bench. Egan giving Ireland a first half lead before Hendry equalised shortly after the break. Introduced then on 59 minutes, the Newcastle player looking a real threat with his pace and the visiting keeper producing a smart save from a Fraser shot. Scotland eventually completing the turnaround with Christie scoring an 82nd minute penalty. Scotland only need to avoid defeat away (neutral ground) against Ukraine on Wednesday to ensure promotion from their Nations League group

Serbia 4 Sweden 1

Alexander Isak forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury and it was former NUFC striker Mitro who took the honours…and the match ball. The Serbian forward scoring a first half hat-trick.

Northern Ireland 2 v Kosovo 1

Good to see Jamal Lewis getting some action, starting at left-back and having a decent game.

A goal down at half-time, the Newcastle defender subbed on 77 minutes and one of a number of changes as Northern Ireland desperately looked for a way back into the game. A great late fightback seeing Whyte equalising on 82 minutes and Magennis grabbing a dramatic late winner a couple of minutes into added time.

Spain 1 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench, his last start for Switzerland before Eddie Howe took charge of his first game at Newcastle. Akanji giving the Swiss a first half lead and then Alba equalising on 55 minutes, only for Embolo to grab the winner for Switzerland three minutes later.

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand 0 Australia 2

A 4am (UK time) kick-off on Sunday, Duke and Cummings with second half goals to secure the win for Australia but anxious times for Eddie Howe, as Chris Wood becomes the latest NUFC injury concern. The striker forced off on 32 minutes after a heavy challenge.

Monday 26 September

England 3 Germany 3

Kieran Trippier remained on the bench all night but Nick Pope got a second start in this final England get together before the World Cup.

The defending in front of the Newcastle keeper was a shocker and two Harry Maguire blunders handed Germany a 2-0 lead. A Gundogan penalty and Havertz allowed a free shot that went in off the post, gave Pope no chance.

England were regularly getting into problems at the back with poor passing and bad decision making, Nick Pope contributing to that with some poor and hurried distribution. After England pulled it back to lead 3-2 with three goals in 12 minutes, it was then Pope’s turn to blunder, failing to hold an average Gnabry shot from distance and Havertz left with a tap in.

Tuesday 27 September

Ukraine 0 Scotland 0

With 10 big players missing due to injury / illness, a massive team effort from Ryan Fraser and his teammates.

The Newcastle United winger making a first start for Scotland in 11 months and helping his country get over the line.

A tough game with everything riding on it for the two teams and increasingly desperate defensive battling saw Scotland get the point that earns them promotion to the top tier of the Nations League and a Euro 2024 play-off spot.

Brazil 5 Tunisia 1

Bruno Guimaraes having travelled back early to Newcastle in order to try and ensure he is fit for Fulham on Saturday, in his absence Brazil raced to a 4-1 lead on 40 minutes in this friendly in Paris and then cruised the rest of the match, adding just the one more goal.

Sweden 1 Slovenia 1

Alexander Isak back on Tyneside with an injury that means he will be missing for Newcastle on Saturday, in his absence Sweden needed a second half equaliser to grab a draw.

Paraguay 0 Morocco 0

A second full 90 minutes for Miguel Almiron three days after a 1-0 win over UAE. This poor friendly played in Seville seeing a goalless draw played out against Morocco.

Greece 3 Northern Ireland 1

Another welcome start for Jamal Lewis, playing the first 76 minutes of this disappointing defeat to Greece.

The only positive on the night was that Cyprus also lost, meaning Northern Ireland finish second bottom rather than rock bottom in their group.

Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 1

Fabian Schar hadn’t started a game for his country since Eddie Howe first took charge of a Newcastle match in November 2021.

With the World Cup fast approaching, the NUFC defender will have been relieved to finally get back into the starting eleven, playing well in this 2-1 victory as he was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

After starting their Nations League group with three defeats, Switzerland head into the World Cup in great form, with this victory following impressive wins over both Spain and Portugual.

Fabian Schar looks nailed on to be part of the squad that heads to Qatar but a big unknown whether he will be a starter when the World Cup finals kick off.

