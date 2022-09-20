Opinion

Extra info that backs up Newcastle United claims on Saturday

It ended Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park.

It means that after the opening seven games, Newcastle United head into the international break with eight points from a possible twenty one, in tenth place in the Premier League table.

However, what can we take from Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 beyond the result?

Was it a total shocker as some are claiming, or was it just one of those days when Newcastle weren’t exactly form but did more than enough to deserve to win…only to be unlucky?

Scratching below the surface, these Other 14 (who specialise in stats for clubs who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs) updated tables give us some key information on what happened with Newcastle United at the weekend:

The most shots on target:

The we have the most team touches in the opposition penalty area:

So, of the ten ‘other 14’ PL clubs who were in action at the weekend, none of the other nine had more shots on target than Newcastle’s seven. Remember as well that both Trippier and Joelinton also hit a post each (on top of NUFC’s seven shots on target) with the keeper (who was man of the match) well beaten.

However, it is the other metric above that is massively striking, Newcastle United players having a massive 41 touches in the opposition penalty area, almost twice as many as any of the other ‘other 14’ teams. Plus they had more than three times as many as Bournemouth.

Yes, Bournemouth battled well throughout the match BUT to say anything other than Newcastle United deserved to win is vefry misleading.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(Match Report – If a team can play not very well and draw – Sign of a team which isn’t complete rubbish? – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Every sympathy as Eddie Howe missing three and a half of his front six – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Allan Saint-Maximin clear man of the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

