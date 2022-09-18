Opinion

Experiencing sitting amongst these Newcastle United fans – It might be a long time before I’m back at SJP

Today I attended my first Newcastle United game since the early days of the Mike Ashley takeover, when I gave my season ticket up,

I swore I wouldn’t return until he had left and I didn’t.

I got the offer of a ticket for this Bournemouth match and I took it up, I honestly wish I hadn’t bothered.

I drove up full of excitement, looking forward to sampling the great atmosphere I had heard about and watched on TV. I knew from social media that Wor Flags had decided against a flag display, out of respect to the Queen, but I still thought the atmosphere would be great .

I won’t say where I was sat and maybe I was just unlucky…but the Newcastle United fans around me did everything but support the team. Every bad pass, every missed tackle and every shot off target, was greeted with groans and jeers by the people around me.

I’m afraid to say that these “fans” are obviously a new breed and what they know about football I could write on the back of a postage stamp and still have room for the Lord’s Prayer. I think that they honestly believe that because we have spent a decent amount of money on new players that we should be a top team and starting to win trophies immediately. I’m afraid it doesn’t work that way lads, it could be another four or five seasons before we challenge the top four .

The match itself was frustrating but I expected that, Bournemouth weren’t going to just turn up and roll over and they set their game plan out from the start, defend and counter attack. Although we had the majority of the possession we just couldn’t break them down and it was the sort of game that I have seen many a time over the years at home. This takes me to the final whistle and the booing, I just couldn’t believe my ears and god knows what the players thought.

Note to Eddie Howe and the players, the honeymoon period is over now lads.

On coming home and reading some of the comments on social media, I was amazed at some people actually questioning Eddie and saying that we should make a move for Tuchel. I just can’t believe how fickle some Newcastle United fans can be and how short their memories are.

As I said at the start, this was my first match for many a year and I honestly can’t see me returning for a long long time to sit amongst the “new fan base”…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Every sympathy as Eddie Howe missing three and a half of his front six – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Allan Saint-Maximin clear man of the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

