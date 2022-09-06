Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the real story after Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the weekend’s Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 3 September

Everton 1.39 v Liverpool 1.39 (0-0)

Newcastle United 2.91 v Crystal Palace 0.92 (0-0)

Nottingham Forest 1.33 v Bournemouth 0.91 (2-3)

Tottenham 2.68 v Fulham 0.38 (2-1)

Wolves 1.10 v Southampton 1.21 (1-0)

Brentford 2.75 v Leeds 1.80 (5-2)

Chelsea 0.71 v West Ham 1.42 (2-1)

Aston Villa 0.28 v Man City 1.92 (1-1)

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 2.73 v Leicester 1.07 (5-2)

Man Utd 2.03 v Arsenal 1.42 (3-1)

As you can see, in pretty much every case the winners matched up with the Expected Goals stats.

The team that works the best chances most often in a match, gives itself the best chance of winning.

So Tottenham, Brentford, Man Utd and Brighton were very much deserving of their wins on balance of play/chances. The Man Utd stats are interesting because if you watched the game, Arsenal were by far the better team BUT Man Utd ended up with the best chances on their rare breaks.

Everton and Liverpool with exactly the same Expected Goals figure, so no surprise that was a draw. Wolves and Southampton with very similar Expected Goals stats, the home side sneaking that game 1-0.

Forest did have a slightly better Expected Goals figure than Bournemouth but in a bizarre game, led 2-0 but collapsed and gifted the visitors the win.

You then have the anomalies, the exceptions that prove the rule.

West Ham with double the Chelsea Expected Goals stat but losing, a shocking VAR incident robbing the Hammers of a point. Whilst Man City completely dominated the game and the Expected Goals stats but couldn’t finish Villa off, then got hit by the sucker punch, Villa equalising with their only shot on target in the entire game.

Which now brings us to the Premier League team with the very highest Expected Goals stat this past weekend.

Yes, nobody bettering Newcastle’s 2.91 stat, not even Brentford or Brighton who scored five goals each.

Anybody thinking that Newcastle United didn’t play well at the weekend and didn’t create a lot of chances, is just plain wrong. It was just one of those matches where you don’t get the goals you deserve due to a toxic combination of poor finishing, brilliant goalkeeping, woeful referee / VAR and loads of desperate last ditch defending.

Whilst at the other end of the pitch, despite having some decent approach play, in truth Palace didn’t really threaten much, leading to their 0.92 Expected Goals rating.

