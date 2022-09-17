Opinion

Every sympathy as Eddie Howe missing three and a half of his front six – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

Eddie Howe admitted he was disappointed at today’s performance.

The head coach saying that it was the first time this season where he felt performance levels had really dropped.

To be fair to Bournemouth, they stuck at it, defended deep in numbers, then carried some threat when counter-attacking.

Also fair to say I think that based on what we have seen so far in the Premier League, there are no really poor sides that can be written off as relegation fodder, as has been the case in recent seasons.

I understand what Eddie Howe is saying but at the same I have every sympathy for him.

He isn’t the type to make excuses (unlike somebody else I could mention who head coached NUFC not so long ago…) BUT I think he would have been well within his rights to do so today.

If any Premier League side was missing three and a half of their best front six, then I think pretty much all of their managers would be making that the centre of the post-match debate, if they failed to win. How many could cope with that kind of weakening of the first eleven…?

As we head into this international break, I think pretty clear that from the current Newcastle United squad, this is the best eleven if / when everyone is fit:

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Burn or Botman

Targett

Shelvey

Bruno

Joelinton

Saint-Maximin

Isak

Wilson

With Bruno not 100% today, he is the half, whilst the other three missing from the front six were Shelvey, ASM and Wilson

Of those I have listed, Jonjo Shelvey maybe the surprise one, but he looked to be in great shape pre-season, the fittest he had ever been during his time at Newcastle United, having worked with a personal training during the summer ‘break’. Plus, with Eddie Howe has selected the former Liverpool player in 22 of the 23 Premier League matches he has been available for since the head coach arrived at SJP.

I was never Shelvey’s greatest fan but with better players around him in the second half of last season, I thought he looked better AND especially, he’d found / rediscovered some desire and determination.

Especially in a game like today and indeed Palace last time, or Wolves away, playing against a negative opposition and Newcastle dominating, then Shelvey sitting deep and passing it around does work, with then Joelinton and Bruno pushing on more in front of him.

Then if you had Wilson, Isak and ASM as your front three…well, with that kind of team out then I have no doubts NUFC would have got the win against Bournemouth.

If anybody is reaching for the panic button then they should just calm down.

Eddie Howe has Newcastle United heading in the right direction, time and patience needed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

