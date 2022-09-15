News

England calls – Newcastle United stars named by Gareth Southgate in final squad before World Cup

England kick-off their World Cup campaign in Qatar in 67 days time.

The 21 November their first group game is against Iran, followed by the United States and finally Wales.

Only one England get together with competitive games planned before then, with Gareth Southgate naming that squad today, obviously expected to give major indications as to what the final squad will be.

The national side having Nations League matches away against Italy (Friday 23 September) and then Germany at home on Monday 26 September, as part of this month’s get together.

For a change, as Newcastle United fans we had / have serious interest in the choices Gareth Southgate was / is making.

Gareth Southgate can name a maximum 26 players in his squad for Qatar, as FIFA have increased it from the normal 23 players limit.

This is the England squad for the September matches that Gareth Southgate has named at 2pm on Thursday:

Goalkeepers:

Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards:

Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

So, Gareth Southgate naming 28 England players in total in this squad.

England regular Kieran Trippier included, plus Nick Pope. The keeper has been excellent for Newcastle this season and in eight England games has only conceded one goal, with England winning all eight of these matches.

Callum Wilson was rumoured to be a possibility for this September squad but injury almost certainly ruling him out anyway.

Former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney called up by Southgate for the first time.

Upcoming England matches:

Italy v England – Friday 23 September (7.45pm)

England v Germany – Monday 26 September (7.45pm)

England v Iran – Monday 21 November (1pm)

England v USA – Friday 25 November (7pm)

England v Wales – Tuesday 29 November (7pm)

