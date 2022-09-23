News

Elliot Anderson pulls out due to injury whilst Chris Wood loses – Newcastle United internationals

In this international fortnight, it was the turn of Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood on Thursday.

The ten Newcastle United players on international duty facing a combined total of 19 international matches before then the lead up to NUFC’s next game, away at Fulham in eight days time.

A comfortable 3-1 win for the Scotland Under 21s away from home against their Northern Ireland counterparts but doing it without Elliot Anderson, The Telegraph reporting that the Newcastle teenager pulled out of the squad due to an unspecified injury.

A case of more action off the pitch than on it for Newcastle’s internationals so far, with Alexander Isak having already withdrawn from the Sweden squad due to injury. Whilst Bruno Guimaraes has had a thigh problem this week and is a big doubt for Brazil against Ghana later today.

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia 1 New Zealand 0

Chris Wood and New Zealand missed out at the final stage, defeated in a June play-off against Costa Rica for a place in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Now in a double header friendly against Australia (who are going to Qatar), Chris Wood played the first 71 minutes in this 1-0 defeat. Teenage striker Garang Kuol who was recently claimed to be set to sign for Newcastle, remained an unused substitute in his first call up to the national senior squad.

Northern Ireland Under 21s 1 v Scotland Under 21s 3

A comfortable win for the Scotland Under 21s but doing it without Elliot Anderson, the Newcastle teenager pulling out of the squad due to an unspecified injury.

Friday 23 September

Italy v England (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Brazil v Ghana (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Le Havre, France)

Paraguay v UAE (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Vienna, Austria)

Saturday 24 September

Scotland v Republic of Ireland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Serbia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand v Australia (Chris Wood) Friendly

Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Monday 26 September

England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

