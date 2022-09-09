News

Eddie Howe West Ham press conference put back four and a half hours as await Government decision

Eddie Howe was scheduled to take his pre-match West Ham press conference at 9am on Friday morning.

However, this has been put back by four and a half hours until 1.30pm.

Whether it actually goes ahead at all, is another matter.

Following the Queen’s death, Government representatives (DCMS – Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) will meet the governing bodies of the various leading sports, to lay out guidance on the official period of mourning and how it will impact on imminent sporting events.

Friday’s matches involving Burnley v Norwich and Tranmere v Stockport were immediately postponed by the EFL, although the European matches involving Man Utd and West Ham still went ahead last night.

However, other sporting bodies also cancelled Friday’s scheduled events ahead of this meeting with Government representatives this (Friday) morning.

The BHA (British Horseracing Authority) called off Thursday evening’s programme and all of Friday’s planned race meetings.

Friday’s play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth was cancelled by Golf’s governing body.

Whilst Friday’s second day of play in the Test match between England and South Africa at the Oval has also been cancelled by the Cricket authorities.

I’m guessing we will know this morning for sure what is going to happen, whether the likes of the golf and cricket will resume on Saturday, plus of course the football programme across the Premier League and lower divisions. Or whether all sport will be cancelled this weekend.

