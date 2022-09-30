News

Eddie Howe talks Fulham, England, Garang Kuol and run-up to Qatar World Cup

The latest Eddie Howe press conference on Friday morning.

A busy one.

The Newcastle United head coach speaking ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday, taking on Fulham.

As well as tomorrow’s match, Eddie Howe talking England, Garang Kuol and the run-up to the Qatar World Cup finals.

A crazy season in terms of scheduling, as Newcastle United have just played one Premier League match in the last four weeks, yet now face Fulham away and Brentford home these next two weeks, before then seven further matches in only four weeks (see full schedule below) before we break for six weeks and no games, as the World Cup finals are played out in Qatar.

Eddie Howe pre-match Fulham press conference – 30 September 2022:

“We want to win, we’re desperate to win.

“We’re desperate to achieve great things but we have to be careful we don’t overreact to the fact we haven’t won the games that we wanted and not veer off track.

“Ultimately we know what we’re judged on and we have to turn draws into wins.”

Eddie Howe on the next run of games:

“It’s a key spell for us.

“The first seven games have been very, very positive in lots of aspects of our play, but maybe not in terms of the points delivery and the amount of games we’ve won. We have to be mindful of that.”

Eddie Howe on Garang Kuol:

“He’s a young player of huge potential.

“It shows where the club wants to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future.

“He’s had a dramatic rise and he’s in a position that excites everybody but there needs to be some patience shown.

“We need to look after him and he’ll go out on loan to learn and develop behind the scenes and hopefully when he comes here he can play a part in our future.”

Eddie Howe on having been linked with the England job:

“At this moment in my life, that is not something I want to do.

“Gareth has done an incredible job and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

“I have been lucky enough to go in and see him work and I have a lot of time for him and Steve Holland. They have been amazing for England.

“You have to remember where England were before he took over and what he has done for the country.

“I never say never, never say, ‘No, it won’t be something I am interested in’…but in the short term it is not on my radar at all. It is all Newcastle and trying to make this team better.

“I have always said I love the day to day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground.

“International football, you get that taken away for long periods.”

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm) League Cup third round

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

