Opinion

Eddie Howe revolution gathers pace at Newcastle United – Extraordinary changes

Eddie Howe has now been in the job for around ten months.

The Newcastle United owners taking control on 7 October 2021, only to find a bizarre media campaign whipped up to stop them getting instantly rid of Steve Bruce. Led by Bruce’s journalist and punditry mates, the media demanding that the then NUFC Head Coach absolutely deserved to get a ‘sentimental’ thousandth game in management.

So as Newcastle fans we had to endure one more shambolic match, Steve Bruce ever so lucky to only lose 3-2 at home to Tottenham. Despite taking a 1-0 lead after two minutes, Bruce insisting on the usual ultra negative approach, gifting control to Tottenham and no Newcastle player having a shot on target after that second minute goal. An own goal from Dier when under zero pressure giving the scoreline a very generous look where Bruce was concerned.

Happily though, the Newcastle United owners then did sack him, with Eddie Howe then arriving in November.

With the third best form in the Premier League over the second half of the season, Howe deservedly won loads of plaudits, even from Newcastle’s biggest critics.

So what about this season?

Well, considering the difficult early matches and missing key players, I think arguably Newcastle United have been even more exciting.

So many factors have combined to deny the points these performances have deserved, Eddie Howe totally changing how Newcastle United play and if they keep this going, the results are sure to follow.

Here is some of the evidence to back that up.

An up to date table from The Devils DNA showing which clubs are / aren’t doing the most pressing and forcing high turnovers:

It is amazing to see Eddie Howe turning Newcastle United into this successfully pressing team, getting so many high turnovers, compared to the all out deepest defence that Steve Bruce inflicted.

To be even higher than the likes of Man City and table topping Arsenal is extraordinary, particularly when so many key players have been missing for Newcastle AND the tough fixture schedule at the start to the season.

Scratching below the surface though, these new Other 14 (who specialise in stats for clubs who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs and their players) updated tables massively back up the fact that Eddie Howe has things changing so significantly:

As you can see, 24 shots more than the next highest team and the XG (Expected Goals) stat comfortably clear of any other club outside the top six.

To have shaded possession overall is very impressive, considering the opening seven games have included games against Man City and Liverpool, plus difficult trips to both Brighton and Wolves who finished above Newcastle last season.

Eddie Howe has his team playing far higher up the pitch, playing more attacking football, controlling / dominating the matches / possession a lot more.

It is now a case of putting more goals on the end of that, with Callum Wilson coming back into the team and Bruno Guimaraes getting back to full fitness, then they should help ensure this will happen. Hopefully ASM following them through back to full fitness, whilst fingers crossed Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad proves to be a precaution rather than anything more worrying.

