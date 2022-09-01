News

Eddie Howe feeling the pain…and the pride after ‘heartbreaking’ Anfield defeat

Eddie Howe described it as ‘heartbreaking’ after the final whistle FINALLY blew at Anfield.

Five minutes of added time and Liverpool scoring the winner in the 98th minute.

I can well imagine more than a few Newcastle United fans watching at home felt like breaking something, when that late late goal went in.

As for those of us at Anfield, well, this has become the worst of all grounds to visit.

When we were there in April 1994 watching a comprehensive 2-0 win via Lee and Cole goals, who could have imagined that not a single league win would follow.

That has got me thinking, would it have hurt more or less if that Carvalho goal had stopped Newcastle winning, rather than getting anything at all. See, I have already cheered myself up, because if say NUFC had led 1-0 in those dying seconds, or 2-1 if the second Isak ‘goal’ had stood, then YES, conceding and stopping United winning would have been far far worse.

As for Eddie Howe, what a class manager and class person.

His ability as a manager is now obvious to all Newcastle fans but I also love the way he conducts himself, especially compared to how a certain former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz manager behaves…

Eddie Howe reflects on Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1:

“I thought that we gave a really good performance.

“In the first half we were very brave, pressed them high, tried to disrupt their rhythm, in a different way to the (3-3) game against Manchester City.

“I thought that we defended well for large parts, minimised their chance to play through us, very pleased with the commitment and unity.

“Bitterly disappointed with the end though.

“It’s painful, that.

“That was painful.

“Really proud of my players.

“Their commitment to the game and the execution of the game plan…but yes, that was very painful.

“When you are in the lead here, it becomes a different game and we had to withstand pressure, I don’t remember them having too many clear-cut chances though, thought we defended really well.

“The last goal was a heartbreaker.

“I can’t fault anybody though, it was a great effort.

“We had players who were fatigued, we had one day’s recovery less than Liverpool, there was no gamesmanship from our perspective, just tired bodies.

“Second half, we wanted to slow the game down, they wanted to quicken it up, so there were natural frustrations against two polar-opposite needs.

“That is though the pain of football.

“That is the horrible side of it, when your team has given everything.

“It is a sickener for us but it is part of the game…we just didn’t deal with the corner.

“I thought we played well in the first half and naturally when you are 1-0 up here, you are not going to be the dominant team, you are going to have to withstand pressure.

“It is difficult to defend against this team.”

Eddie Howe asked about five minutes of added time but in the end Liverpool scoring in the 98th minute:

“As I am sat here, I have no idea.

“It seemed that the final whistle would never come, but we needed to defend the final situation better than we did, it is a cruel game.”

Eddie Howe on the debut from Alexander Isak:

“His finish and overall performance was very good.

“Really pleased with his tactical discipline.

“On the ball he gave us that pace in behind, that teams need.

“The second goal I didn’t realise at the time just how close it was (to having been onside).

“He showed what he will bring the team.

“He looked really good but we didn’t anticipate him playing the whole game.

“He picked up a knock, a dead leg, so we wanted to protect him, but he looks a special player.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 match – Read HERE)

(Bruno Guimaraes speaks for us all after Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

