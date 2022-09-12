Newsletter

Opinion

Driving the 309 through town, those Newcastle United times are just around the corner – I can smell it

2 hours ago
8 comments
That 1992/93 Newcastle United season started all of this.

I was only a kid, nine years old.

If I had known back then what would happen with Newcastle United, would I have thrown in the towel? Definitely not!!

It was that Newcastle United season that really got my juices flowing, Scott Sellars (that free kick at a soaked St James’ Park) coming in, Rob Lee and Andy Cole, Lee Clark and Paul Bracewell, Micky Quinn only a bit part player by then, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Kilcline and Kevin Scott, to name but a few.

All heroes to me, as these were the fundamental building blocks that put this great city in the Premier League.

This team man, also a massive mention for Ned Kelly and GavinPeacock!! The list is endless.

This 1992/93 Newcastle United season got the building work going on at the stadium, leading to bigger crowds, brought in better quality players with a certain Kevin Keegan at the helm. The man who for me is the number one Newcastle legend. Yes, only two years as a player, but would we have this skyline over the city now if it wasn’t for this little fella?

Would we have had 33 points from a possible 33 at the start of that 1992/93 season?

A memorable night in Grimsby?

A 7-1 hammering of Leicester on the final day?

The stars were aligned and the rest as we look back, is history.

The Mag Issue 39 August 1992

Issue 39 – August 1992

Just think of the players we signed in the next, but all too short, four years after this season?

We see it happening now.

I know we will see some of the most decorated toon players ever in the next decade and I for one can’t wait.

Fast forward 30 years, for all of us who remember that 1992/93 Newcastle United season, next time you’re in St James’ Park, just think of what could / would have been if it wasn’t for that season.

Only 1995/96 beats it for me.

So close…but I can smell the air while I am driving the 309 through town, those times are just around the corner. I can smell it.

Don’t get to games much, driving you drunk chaps back home after games, 52,000 of you is enough for me!!

A dream is all I need to get by.

In Eddie we trust.

Author
Alan Bloomfield

