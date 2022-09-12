Opinion

Driving the 309 through town, those Newcastle United times are just around the corner – I can smell it

That 1992/93 Newcastle United season started all of this.

I was only a kid, nine years old.

If I had known back then what would happen with Newcastle United, would I have thrown in the towel? Definitely not!!

It was that Newcastle United season that really got my juices flowing, Scott Sellars (that free kick at a soaked St James’ Park) coming in, Rob Lee and Andy Cole, Lee Clark and Paul Bracewell, Micky Quinn only a bit part player by then, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Kilcline and Kevin Scott, to name but a few.

All heroes to me, as these were the fundamental building blocks that put this great city in the Premier League.

This team man, also a massive mention for Ned Kelly and GavinPeacock!! The list is endless.

This 1992/93 Newcastle United season got the building work going on at the stadium, leading to bigger crowds, brought in better quality players with a certain Kevin Keegan at the helm. The man who for me is the number one Newcastle legend. Yes, only two years as a player, but would we have this skyline over the city now if it wasn’t for this little fella?

Would we have had 33 points from a possible 33 at the start of that 1992/93 season?

A memorable night in Grimsby?

A 7-1 hammering of Leicester on the final day?

The stars were aligned and the rest as we look back, is history.

Just think of the players we signed in the next, but all too short, four years after this season?

We see it happening now.

I know we will see some of the most decorated toon players ever in the next decade and I for one can’t wait.

Fast forward 30 years, for all of us who remember that 1992/93 Newcastle United season, next time you’re in St James’ Park, just think of what could / would have been if it wasn’t for that season.

Only 1995/96 beats it for me.

So close…but I can smell the air while I am driving the 309 through town, those times are just around the corner. I can smell it.

Don’t get to games much, driving you drunk chaps back home after games, 52,000 of you is enough for me!!

A dream is all I need to get by.

In Eddie we trust.

