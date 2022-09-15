Opinion

Don’t understand Newcastle fan negativity on Martin Dubravka interview after joining Man Utd

I have found it interesting what has been said since Martin Dubravka moved to Manchester United.

A lot of Newcastle fans thanking him for what he has done at NUFC and wishing him well (even if predictably that doesn’t extend to wishing Man Utd well!).

However, I have seen other Newcastle supporters taking a different tone with Martin Dubravka.

As though he has done something wrong in heading off to Old Trafford.

Then that unhappiness with him compounded when the keeper did an interview (see below) with the media back in Slovakia.

It was assumed that Martin Dubravka must have been assured of games in Europe but David de Gea started in the defeat to Real Sociedad last week. Now it is reported that the Slovakian keeper wasn’t even on the plane when the Man Utd squad headed off to Moldova for tonight’s game against Sheriff Tiraspol. This minority of Newcastle fans taking obvious pleasure in Dubravka remaining sidelined since his move and seemingly not set to get any chances, unless David de Gea gets injured.

I get it that none of us want to do Man Utd any favours, but as for Martin Dubravka, I don’t know why any Newcastle fan should have any negativity towards him.

I have plenty of negativity for many many former Newcastle players who didn’t respect the fans and / or club in various ways, however, Martion Dubravka has been excellent these past four and a half years and given it his all.

I don’t blame him at all in giving Man Utd a try if that is what he wanted to do.

He was excellent in the second half of last season and through no fault of his own found himself out the team, as Eddie Howe signed an even better keeper. Dubravka turns 34 in January and when a ‘big club’ like Man Utd have come in for him, then I can see why he thought ‘why not?’ and has given it a go.

The Slovakian media are understandably hysterical that one of their players has signed for Man Utd and it will be a massive story over there.

As you can see by the way they phrase the questions, the excitement for the Slovakian interviewer / media is crystal clear.

Even in the way they write up the interview, I’m guessing that almost certainly it is them using ‘United’ (rather than Man Utd) in answers, rather than that having been what Martin Dubravka actually said.

Remember, it is not only the media in the UK who can occasionally mislead…

Marti Dubravka interviewed by Sport:

What does the fact that you became a Manchester United player mean to you?

“Maybe I don’t even really realise it, because the last few days have been very hectic and mentally demanding. The process, the transfer, an incredible amount of media responsibilities, including conversations with the club and the fact that Man United have an incredible staff around them, it was exhausting, but I’m glad that it all worked out. Now I am full of expectations of how it will all look like.”

What was the first thing that went through your mind when you first heard from such a football giant?

“One is pleased that a team that is one of the biggest in the world is interested in him.

“When the very first information came out, I was excited about it and I didn’t know if it would be possible to do it, because there are always several candidates for this position.

“I’m glad that in the end they chose me and Newcastle made this transfer possible for me.”

Your name was linked to Leicester City, where you were supposed to replace the Dane Kasper Schmeichel, and you also had the option of going to Germany or Belgium. However, when Man United called, there was probably nothing to hesitate… Did you think the same?

“Exactly, and besides, I had an ambition to stay in the British Isles. It was a huge challenge for me. When (Man) United showed interest in me, the ‘man’ in me came alive again. There were more offers that I thought about until the possibility of going to (Man) United came up.

“After all, none of the offers could match this one. I’m currently here and I’m looking forward to being a part of such an incredible club. It has always been my ambition to be part of a club that is fighting for the biggest trophies and now it is a reality. I never even made a secret of it, and now it is.’

You worked in Newcastle, but did you feel for yourself that Manchester United is really a big club?

“That’s right.

“I can say that I had to walk out of the hotel through the back entrance, basically through the area where they go to throw the garbage in the dumpsters. Since nothing was official yet, there were plenty of ‘paparazzi’ ready everywhere, who caught every move.

“Professionalism, service for players, that’s something unreal.

“They are trying to create an incredible service for the players. It all comes down to Manchester United having an incredible fan base and those people are just everywhere.”

Did your girlfriend have any part in the decision to take on such a big challenge?

“I think there was nothing to decide.

“We spent almost five beautiful years in Newcastle, but from a sporting point of view it was often very difficult, as we mostly played for survival. We didn’t have the opportunity to think about any higher ranks, even though it turned out to be quite interesting in the final.

“But I will have wonderful memories of Newcastle. My son was born there, so there will always be a bit of Newcastle with me and in me, but when Manchester United called, we were both enchanted. I am glad that it was successful and she is also looking forward to a new experience and challenge.

“After all, it is not easy to cope with everything that such a big club brings. I arrived in front of the hotel and immediately people asked me for a photo and signature, which she saw with her own eyes. It won’t be easy for her either, but she probably knows what it all entails. I think he’s very happy too.”

You will have to deal with even more significant media pressure, don’t you agree?

“That yes. It is a huge club and its fans want to win games, trophies and want to talk about it, which is completely natural. At the same time comes enormous pressure. I believe I will use my experience at Newcastle. I have a good background and I also have to admit that I am very much looking forward to everything. Something like this doesn’t happen every day. A person dreams and desires something every day, and now it is a reality.”

When you arrived at Manchester United and everything was finalised, did you remember your first game in the Premier League in the Newcastle shirt?

“Of course. I had the opportunity to talk about it with the goalkeeping coach, who immediately reminded me of it and that he noticed me then for the first time. It’s funny that my first game in England was just against Man United (1:0) and now I’m here. Maybe it was also a bit of an auxiliary step to get here.”

