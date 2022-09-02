News

Crazy summer 2022 Premier League transfer window breaks all records – BBC Sport

With the summer 2022 Premier League transfer window finally closing on Thursday, BBC Sport have reported on the eventual results from the 84 days of madness.

Newcastle United played their part with an outlay of around £120m on Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett.

However, that figure is dwarfed by the activity of others.

In total, BBC Sport say that £1.9bn was spent by the 20 Premier League clubs, this absolutely smashes the previous PL transfer window record of summer 2017, when £1.4bn was laid out on signings. A massive half a billion increase on the one window record!

Indeed, the spending this summer by the 20 clubs has exceeded the previous record spend in an entire season!

BBC Sport quote Deloitte figures, the previous whole season (two windows) record was previously £1.86bn in the 2017-18 PL season. So that has already been bettered by 3% and we still have the January 2023 transfer window to go!

So much for Premier League clubs on their knees due to the covid impact…

That £1.9bn total spent this summer, averages out at £95m for each of the 20 PL clubs, so with £120m spent, Newcastle United are above the average but not by much.

A remarkable summer transfer window closed on Thursday with a number of new spending records set – including the most expensive ever deadline-day signing in Manchester United’s £82m purchase of Antony.

Can you remember only months ago, how we were supposed to all feel sorry for Chelsea fans and how their club was going to now fall away…?

Well, the new owners have ensured that Chelsea have spent more in one window than any other club in Premier League history. With more than £250m spent on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. BBC Sport say that as well as being a Premier League record, it is the second highest summer spend by any club in the world after Real Madrid (£292m) in 2019.

Meanwhile, another PL club’s fans who the media would laughably have us supposedly feeling sorry for…Manchester United smashing their own summer spending record.

Then you have the quite mad sight of Nottingham Forest signing more players in one summer than any other British club in history, signing an incredible 21 new players for £145m, this breaks the previous English record which was the 17 players Crystal Palace signed in the summer of 2013.

If you needed any further proof of where the power in European / World football now rests…

Premier League clubs spent more than La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga combined.

A total of £3.88bn was spent by clubs in the five big European leagues (Spain, Italy, Farnce, England, Germany) and Premier League clubs were responsible for 49% of that spending. BBC Sport say that this is the highest proportion since summer 2008 and nearly three times that of the second biggest spenders in this window, Serie A (£646m).

Only four months until the transfer window madness kicks off once again…

