Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Botman, Isak, Fraser, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to bounce back from the last gasp Anfield agony on Wednesday night.

A win today would take Newcastle United to nine points from the first six games, which would be an excellent start to the season after tough early fixtures.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson all definitely missed through injury.

Whilst the head coach gave some hope of Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin potentially returning.

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak

IN:

Schar, Botman

OUT:

Lascelles, Burn

So two changes in total and Eddie Howe bringing back what had become his first choice pairing at centre-back, Lascelles and Burn dropping to the bench.

No sign at all in the matchday squad of Bruno Guimaraes or Allan Saint-Maximin, or indeed Callum Wilson. Hopefully at least one or two of them will be able to return next weekend at West Ham.

Newcastle fans though hopeful of seeing Alexander Isak showing the form and goalscoring ability we glimpsed on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Substitutes:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Burn

