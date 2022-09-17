News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Bournemouth has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping for a morale and points boosting win ahead of the international break.

A win today would take Newcastle United to ten points from the first seven games, which would be a very decent start to the season, considering some tough early fixtures.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe was tightlipped as to whether any of his injured star trio would be involved on Saturday afternoon.

The head coach telling journalists (and fans) that they would need to wait and see for his team announcement an hour before kick-off to see whether any of Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin would be able to be named in his starting eleven / matchday squad.

The reality proving to be…

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak

IN:

Burn, Bruno

OUT:

Botman, Longstaff

So two changes in total and the big news, Eddie Howe able to include Bruno Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, Sven Botman drops to the bench as Dan Burn comes back in.

Substitutes:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Longstaff

Loris Karius on the bench for the first time.

Elliot Anderson not in the squad at all. He wasn’t seen in Wednesday’s training images so potentially injured.

