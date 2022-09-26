News

Chris Wood says it hurt to run and breathe – 1 of 4 Newcastle United internationals to be assessed

Eddie Howe preparing for Fulham on Saturday and facing an anxious few days to see what condition his Newcastle United internationals are in.

The NUFC Head Coach has already seen Alexander Isak forced to pull out of the Sweden squad due to injury.

Whilst Elliot Anderson also had to do the same with the Scotland Under 21s squads, due to an injury issue.

Bruno Guimaraes was pulled out of group training last week by Brazil after feeling tightness in his thigh and their medical people saying they would then be monitoring it day to day. The Newcastle midfielder was named on the bench for their 3-0 win over Ghana but despite six subs used, he didn’t get on the pitch.

All eyes now on Tuesday when Brazil play Tunisia in Paris, if Bruno doesn’t play any part in that friendly then you have to assume he clearly isn’t 100% and a major doubt for the Fulham game on Saturday. There are some media claims on Monday morning that Bruno has already pulled out of the Brazil squad and is returning to Newcastle before Tuesday’s game against Tunisia, though these claims haven’t been officially confirmed as yet.

Chris Wood meanwhile was forced off after only 32 minutes of New Zealand’s game against Australia on Sunday.

A heavy challenge saw the Newcastle striker receive treatment on the pitch but then have to be subbed, Wood telling the media after the 2-0 defeat:

The 30-year-old played little over half an hour in Auckland before being withdrawn due to a suspected rib injury.

“I went in for a challenge and something popped in my rib.

“It hurt to run and breathe.

“So I had to come off.”

With a few more Newcastle United internationals now there has been investment in the squad under the new owners, Eddie Howe will also be hoping that a number of other players complete their international service without issues.

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are of course away with England who face Germany tonight.

Then on Tuesday, as well as Bruno Guimaraes, the likes of Fabian Schar, Jamal Lewis and Miguel Almiron could be in action.

Before finally on Wednesday, Ryan Fraser will almost certainly play some part in the crunch Nations League deciding game against Ukraine, Scotland only need to avoid defeat to ensure they finish top of the group.

