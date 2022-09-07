Opinion

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel – This is magnificent!

Chelsea have sacked their manager!

Honestly, after only one month of competitive football, the new Chelsea owners have sacked Thomas Tuchel.

This is quite magnificent, for the rest of football / the Premier League….

Putin’s mate was notoriously trigger happy when it came to sacking managers BUT these new Chelsea owners look even ‘better’ when it comes to changing quality managers.

As a quick reminder, in 20 months at the club, Thomas Tuchel has won Chelsea the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA club World Cup.

Inheriting a mess due to Frank Lampard’s failings, taking over in January 2021 Thomas Tuchel got Chelsea up to fourth by the end of the season and then third in the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth sacking Scott Parker was a complete joke but Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel is a far far bigger and more hilarious one.

The new owners in their official statement (see below) talk of having reached 100 days of ownership and now the right time to make this ‘transition’ at the club!

This is after the window has closed only a few days ago and Thomas Tuchel oversaw more than £250m spent this summer!!!

Yes well, I suppose Thomas Tuchel was allowed six Premier League games and had Chelsea way down in sixth!

They have won three, drawn one and just lost two.

Though the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last night in the Champions League has been the final(!!!) straw.

Imagine the new man comes in and they really struggle…this is going to be entertaining times ahead at Chelsea you have to think. For neutrals like us as Newcastle United fans anyway.

Chelsea official announcement – 7 September 2022:

‘Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.’

