News

Chelsea announce new manager – Official announcement

Chelsea sacked their manager on Wednesday, after only one month of competitive football, the new Chelsea owners getting rid of Thomas Tuchel.

It was quite magnificent, for Newcastle United fans and indeed the rest of football / the Premier League….

Putin’s mate was notoriously trigger happy when it came to sacking managers BUT these new Chelsea owners looking even ‘better’ when it comes to changing quality managers.

This move was clearly planned some time ago and sure enough, only 24 hours Chelsea have announced (see below) Tuchel’s replacement.

Graham Potter the new man.

As a quick reminder, in 20 months at the club, Thomas Tuchel has won Chelsea the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA club World Cup.

Inheriting a mess due to Frank Lampard’s failings, taking over in January 2021 Thomas Tuchel got Chelsea up to fourth by the end of the season and then third in the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth sacking Scott Parker was a complete joke but Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel was a far far bigger and more hilarious one.

This happening after the transfer window had closed only a few days ago and Thomas Tuchel oversaw more than £250m spent this summer!!!

Graham Potter has received a lot of plaudits and goodwill from fans of other clubs, but surely all that at an end now that he has joined Chelsea. You can’t help but feel that it is going to be entertaining times ahead at Chelsea, for neutrals like us as Newcastle United fans anyway.

Clearly desperate to try and make it look like this is a long-term appointment and that Graham Potter will get the necessary time to do things his way at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea owners have announced it as a five year contract for the new manager / head coach.

Well, I think you would be lucky to find any neutral who thinks Graham Potter will last five years, certainly the treatment of Champions League winning Thomas Tuchel suggests otherwise. I reckon he will be lucky to last to the end of this season but time will tell.

Chelsea official announcement – 8 September 2022:

‘Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the Club.

Potter is one of the most exciting coaches in the game, starting his journey in Sweden before bringing his talents to the English game over the past four seasons. The 47-year-old is educated to degree level in disciplines beyond sport and has combined these experiences to forge a collaborative, forward-thinking approach while developing attacking and winning football.

That has been in evidence during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he achieved that club’s highest-ever league finish last season. Along the way, he earned praise for his winning brand of football on the south coast, while proving flexible in tactics and formations to be a step ahead of opponents.

On making the move to Stamford Bridge, Potter said: ‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of. I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.’

Todd Boehly, chairman, said: ‘We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club. He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.’

Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, co-controlling owners, said: ‘Graham is a football innovator and winner on the pitch and a leader off the pitch. He has deeply impressed us with his ideas and approach to football. We are thrilled to partner with Graham to build a winning team, one that embodies the culture of collaboration, innovation, teamwork, player development, and a commitment to excellence on and off the pitch. We are fortunate to have Graham and his team as our partners in that journey.’

Potter will take charge of the team immediately.’

