Central Coast Mariners react to sale of Garang Kuol – Looking forward to him playing against Newcastle Jets

Garang Kuol has now signed for Newcastle United, Central Coast Mariners confirming the completion of the deal.

Friday morning at 8am (UK time), the two clubs releasing statements.

Newcastle United welcoming their latest signing, as the club continues their policy under new owners of heavily investing in the future, as well as the present.

Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners are looking forward to having Garang Kuol back in Australia and potentially starting his first ever first team game in nine days time, appropriately against Newcastle Jets.

The A-League side will continue to have the services of the striker until the January transfer window opens and Garang Kuol can be officially registered as a Newcastle United player.

“The Central Coast Mariners can confirm that the club has agreed terms for the sale of Garang Kuol to Newcastle United.”⚽ See Kuol live when we play Newcastle October 8th 👉 https://t.co/ZDARco4oXv Read more 👉 https://t.co/jXgm80vdDo#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise pic.twitter.com/BrC76ORkli — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) September 30, 2022

In the meantime of course, the 18 year old hopes to make the Australia squad for the World Cup that kicks off in November.

Central Coast Mariners official announcement – 30 September 2022:

‘The Central Coast Mariners can confirm that the club has agreed terms for the sale of Garang Kuol to Newcastle United.

The player and his representatives have also agreed personal terms which will see Kuol move to the Premier League giants when the next transfer window opens in January 2023.

The Mariners look forward to Garang arriving back at the club and continuing preparations for our F3 derby A-League Men’s season opener on October 8th against the Newcastle Jets.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 September 2022:

Newcastle United have finalised an agreement which will see highly-rated Australian forward Garang Kuol joining the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January 2023.

The promising 18-year-old, who made his senior international debut for the Socceroos against New Zealand last week, attracted interest from a number of high-profile clubs but has opted for a move to St. James’ Park and has completed his medical on Tyneside.

Born in Egypt, Kuol moved to Australia with his family as a refugee and joined the Mariners’ impressive youth system in January 2021.

He made his senior debut for Nick Montgomery’s side in December 2021, scoring within seven minutes of his introduction from the substitutes’ bench during a 6-0 FFA Cup victory against APIA Leichhardt.

As a 17-year-old, Kuol also scored on his A-League senior bow in April 2022 in a 5-0 triumph over Wellington Phoenix before going on to score four goals in his first seven league appearances.

He was selected as part of the 2022 A-League All Stars team that took on Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.

Garang Kuol said: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

✍️ #NUFC have finalised an agreement which will see Garang Kuol join from @CCMariners in January 2023. Welcome to Newcastle United, Garang! 🇦🇺 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2022

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he’ll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.

“We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon.”

