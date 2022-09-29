Transfer Market

Central Coast Mariners boss sings Garang Kuol praises ahead of move to Newcastle United

On Wednesday (28 September 2022) Sky Sports revealed that agreement in principle had been reached by Newcastle United with Central Coast Mariners, with now Garang Kuol just needing to travel to Tyneside / Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window to take his medical and sort personal terms.

The exciting teenage striker then signing his NUFC deal, which will then be officially processed by the Premier League when that January 2023 window officially opens.

One of the most exciting prospects down under, Garang Kuol turned 18 only two weeks ago and after four goals in just 189 minutes of brief sub appearances last season, the striker is set for more first team football in the A-League before moving on from Central Coast Mariners.

The new A-League season starting the weekend after next and (UK time) Sunday 8 October 7am sees Central Coast Mariners ironically kicking off the campaign against Newcastle Jets.

Nick Montgomery is the Central Coast Mariners manager and he has talking about Garang Kuol ahead of his imminent move to Newcastle United, speaking to Fox Sports:

“Age is just a number, that is one thing we bang on about at the Mariners, if you are good enough you’re old enough, Garang Kuol turned 18 now and I told him he’s a man last week, he is the same as everyone now.

“He needs to play first team football.

“How do you develop players for the national team and to go on and play at the highest level, which is the Premier League overseas?

“It is important he continues to play football at first team level because without that experience and fitness to last 90 minutes it will be hard for him to reach the highest level.

“Any young player has aspirations to play at the highest level and as a club to have some of the biggest names around the world contacting you about your young players it’s good.

“If you give them the right grounding and remain humble, it doesn’t matter what move they get as long as they keep that attitude and desire that you try to drum into them. You hope they can succeed at any level.

“We’re really proud of him (Garang Kuol) and Jason Cummings making their Socceroos debut at the weekend.

“In terms of Garang, he didn’t really surprise me when he came on against Barcelona (a friendly against a team of A-League all-stars) and had that cameo a few months ago.

“It’s what we see in training every day and he (Garang Kuol) always has an impact.

“Everyone could see the excitement when he came off the bench against New Zealand, he’s a special talent.”

With the Garang Kuol deal set to be finalised, as Nick Montgomery says, like all young players the teenage striker needs regular football.

I’m guessing he will be getting that with Central Coast Mariners even after he signs with Newcastle United, up until the Premier League and other football authorities officially register / approve the move when the January 2023 window opens.

At that point, Sky Sports have stated that part of the plan will then see Garang Kuol initially go straight out on loan to a club on the continent, with the broadcaster saying a number of European clubs have already declared their interest in taking the 18 year old on loan in the new year, which would then allow him to continue with some regular first team football ahead of being based in Newcastle.

It was two weeks ago, when beIN Sports in Australia first reported an exclusive, saying they had been told that Newcastle have agreed the outline of a deal with Central Coast Mariners and personal terms with the 5ft 9 tall striker. They stated that an outline four year deal had been agreed and initial wages of £25,000 a week for Garang Kuol, with just final touches and the contract needing to be signed.

Garang Kuol is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects playing in Australia. The teenager has scored four goals in just 189 minutes of A-League action in brief sub appearances and has been making plenty headlines down under.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that they have been told that Garang Kuol will stay with Central Coast Mariners until January, then officially become a Newcastle United player.

On Sunday, his debut for Australia saw Garang Kuol instantly shine and his twenty minute appearance topped off when he opened up the New Zealand defence for the penalty that confirmed the (2-0) win for the Aussies.

This acceleration into international football is set to help Garang Kuol satisfy work permit requirements and complete the move to Newcastle United, every chance as well now that the teenager will make the Australia squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar. The Aussies are in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia. With FIFA increasing the size of squads from 23 to 26 players for this World Cup, it makes it easier to include the odd wildcard / young player such as Kuol.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez hailed Kuol as an ‘unbelievable’ talent after having watched him turn out for The A-League All Stars against Barcelona earlier this year. The game in May saw Barca win 3-2 but Garang Kuol was a real handful, hitting the post and bringing out a number of saves from the opposition keeper.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that there is a buyout clause in his contract with the initial fee said to be not particularly big, but that Central Coast Mariners will also get ‘impressive add-ons and share of any future transfer fees’.

The new Newcastle United set-up have already been very busy in signing up a lot of young talent for the future, as well as the more headline making senior signings. The likes of Charlie McArthur, Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith and Alex Murphy all added in recent months to the Under 21 NUFC strength.

