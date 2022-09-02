Opinion

Can’t help but think Newcastle one player short of perfect summer 2022 Premier League transfer window

So, the summer 2022 Premier League transfer window has finally closed.

I’m glad in a way, as it will give our players the chance to prove themselves, but I can’t help thinking we are maybe a right sided player short of a perfect window.

Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett have improved our defence.

Alexander Isak really looks the business up front but…I would have liked one more player on the right.

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) would have been a great buy and James Maddison too.

Maybe they are going to be in the January 2023 window.

I think we have a pretty decent Newcastle United team now when they are all fit.

I think the club have done well with the outgoing transfers too. None of the strongest eleven have left.

My kids can even keep their shirts with names on for once.

In the January 2023 transfer window I expect to see Eddie Howe address the right hand side.

Fabian Schar won’t last another season after this one, so the right hand side centre half will have to be looked at.

There’s also the right hand side of the middle and also forward three.

However, for now we are fine.

Let’s see how we do.

