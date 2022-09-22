News

Bruno Guimaraes set to miss Brazil match – Eddie Howe injury worries grow

Bruno Guimaraes returned to action on Saturday.

The midfielder playing 70 minutes in the draw with Bournemouth before being subbed.

Bruno Guimaraes having missed the previous three matches after an injury issue was picked up after his brief substitute appearance against Tranmere in the League Cup.

After the weekend’s game, the the former Lyon player heading over to France to join the Brazil squad, who have friendlies in Le Havre and Paris, so that the vast majority of their players who are based in Europe, have minimal journeys to make.

However, Brazilian media have now reported that Bruno Guimaraes has an injury issue and could be set to miss Friday’s match against Ghana.

Globo report that after training on Tuesday, the Newcastle star complained of pain and tightness in his left thigh.

The Brazilian media outlet says that the Brazil squad’s medical people don’t believe the injury to be serious but are monitoring him day to day.

It would be a major surprise to see Bruno Guimaraes now involved in Friday’s game, especially with it being a friendly. On Tuesday, Brazil then have a second friendly, playing Tunisia in Paris.

A real concern with Bruno just having come back to action but hopefully this will prove just to be a temporary setback.

It all adds to concerns for Eddie Howe, with Alexander Isak having withdrawn from the Sweden squad this morning due to injury.

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia v New Zealand (Chris Wood) Friendly

Northern Ireland Under 21s v Scotland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Friday 23 September

Italy v England (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Brazil v Ghana (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Le Havre, France)

Paraguay v UAE (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Vienna, Austria)

Saturday 24 September

Scotland v Republic of Ireland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Serbia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand v Australia (Chris Wood) Friendly

Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Monday 26 September

England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

