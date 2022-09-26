News

Bruno Guimaraes returns to Newcastle United early after Disneyland visit – Reports

The latest reports on Bruno Guimaraes are that he has now returned to Tyneside early.

Media in Brazil the first to report that the midfielder has withdrawn from the national squad ahead of the game against Tunisia on Tuesday. The likes of TNT Sports Brasil and others reporting that Bruno is now back in Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes was pulled out of group training last week by Brazil after the player said he was feeling tightness in his thigh and their medical people saying they would then be monitoring his condition day to day.

The Newcastle midfielder was named on the bench for their 3-0 win over Ghana on Friday but despite six subs used, he didn’t get on the pitch.

That friendly was played in Le Havre and Tuesday sees the Tunisia game also to be played in France, this time in Paris.

Getting free time at the weekend in between the two games, various members of the Brazil squad were pictured in Paris, at various locations.

Bruno Guimaraes amongst those who went to Disneyland (Paris):

Media in Brazil and now those in the UK as well, saying that following the socialising in Paris at the weekend, Bruno Guimaraes then having headed back to Tyneside.

Whilst most of the media are simply repeating the basics of what those in Brazil have reported, Craig Hope of The Mail has a little more information and a bit more positive take on the situation.

The man from The Mail (who is usually pretty reliable with his info) says that he has been told that the Bruno Guimaraes injury ‘isn’t too serious’ and it is still possible he could play at Fulham on Saturday.

With the Brazil matches only being friendlies, hopefully this will turn out to only have been a precaution and the Brazil international set up looking after the player, helping to ensure he will be able to play for Newcastle in five days time.

A case of wait and see as well on the situations regarding Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood, who have alkso all had injury issues in this international break, affecting their participation for their countries.

