Bruno Guimaraes living the dream at Newcastle United – So much love

Difficult to believe that Bruno Guimaraes has only started 15 Newcastle United matches.

Last season starting 11 Premier League games and scoring five goals and getting one assist.

Then coming back into the team on Saturday, the Bournemouth match makes it four starts this season but yet to register a goal or assist this new season.

What isn’t in dispute though is that when Bruno Guimaraes is available, he enhances this Newcastle team.

Even on Saturday when clearly not fit, the midfielder was one of NUFC’s best players and when he went off with 20 minutes to go as fatigue set in after an absence through injury, it arguably meant that Newcastle’s hopes of getting a winner also disappeared. The team looking ragged as they went forward in search of the second goal, without Bruno’s composure in the middle.

Coinciding with him heading off for international duty, a new interview with Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that he is enjoying being at Newcastle United, just as much as the fans are enjoying having him here.

Bruno Guimaraes talking to Four Four Two (full interview in new issue which is out tomorrow – Wednesday 21 September):

““It’s a dream come true to be playing in the Premier League. Everything is amazing.

“Sometimes I think to myself, ‘I was born for this, for the Premier League’. I already feel at home here.

“The fans are crazy about me and nothing beats that in football.

“Honestly, I get so much love out on the streets that sometimes it feels like I’m the mayor of the city!

“They spot me and start yelling my name, wanting to take a picture. I’ve met people who’ve got a tattoo with my face on!

“It’s nuts. That’s the love fans have.

“Newcastle have been through difficult times in the recent past and now they’re bouncing back.

“Every single home game is wonderful, because the atmosphere is incredible – it’s totally different from the atmosphere at any other Premier League ground.

“Our fans remind me of Brazilian fans and South American fans.

“It’s damn good to play in a place like this.”

