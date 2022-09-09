News

Bruno Guimaraes heading back to France (with Brazil)

Bruno Guimaraes last played in France on 21 January 2022, a 1-0 home win when playing for Lyon against Saint-Etienne.

The end of that month seeing the midfielder become a Newcastle United player, a guaranteed £35m transfer fee plus £6.65m in future add-ons.

Now on Friday it has been confirmed that Bruno Guimaraes is heading back to play in France, though only for two games.

Brazil are taking on Ghana in Le Havre on Friday 23 September and then playing Tunisia at the Parc de Princes in Paris on Tuesday 27 September.

Tite has picked a 26 man squad for these two friendlies, this is the final get together and matches for Brazil before they head to the Qatar in November for the World Cup finals:

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro, Antony, Roberto Firmino, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo

Still no Joelinton in the Brazil squad…but Bruno Guimaraes a certainty for the World Cup squad and looking to break into the first team as a regular.

The decision by Brazil to have this get together and play these matches in France, is due to the overwhelming number of players who play their club football in Europe.

The Premier League alone has 11 players in the 26 man Brazil squad, as well as Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, you have three from Liverpool – Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, three from Man Utd – Fred, Antony and Casemiro, then Richarlison (Spurs), Bruno’s mate Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Ederson (Man City) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

All eyes next week on Gareth Southgate when he names his last England squad before selecting his 26 man World Cup finals one. Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier look close on certainties for both next week’s selection and the final World Cup squad, whilst Callum Wilson hoping that injury doesn’t deny him the possibility of getting in this initial selection, for Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

