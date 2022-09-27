News

Bruno Guimaraes early departure back to Newcastle United from Brazil squad explained by Tite

Bruno Guimaraes travelled back to Tyneside at the weekend.

The midfielder having left the Brazil squad early.

Last week the Brazil camp revealed that the Newcastle player had felt some tightness in his thigh and had sat out some training sessions, Bruno Guimaraes to be monitored by medical staff on a day to day basis.

Newcastle fans getting some reassurance when he was included in the matchday squad for the friendly against Ghana on Friday, though he remained an unused sub.

Ahead of tonight’s friendly against Tunisia in Paris, Brazil boss Tite has been talking about Bruno Guimaraes cutting short his international duty.

Brazil boss Tite talking at press conference ahead of friendly v Tunisia on Tuesday – Reported by Globo:

“Every game some situation surprises you, a high level performance. On top of a whole context it can give (a surprise).

“I’ll give you an example, Bruno Guimaraes was with us, he wanted to recover and play again, but the club asked him to return.

“He came to talk to us that he was in a dilemma of staying, and he even came to talk to us that he would like us to decide.

“I looked at him and said: ‘No, this decision is yours, as maturity and growth, what brings you to the national team is high performance with health, this will bring you to the national team. We know how engaged you are.’

“So the faster he’s back at the club (Newcastle United), the more chance he’ll be here, because I don’t know if in a couple of months Arthur will be at the level he was at the Copa America, where he was chosen one of the best players.'”

When Bruno returned to Newcastle, a couple of the more reliable NUFC journalists had reported that the Bruno Guimaraes injury situation wasn’t serious and it was hoped by the club that he would be ok to play against Fulham.

The Tite press conference comments appear to back that up.

Suggesting it was more of a precaution keeping Bruno Guimaraes out of some training sessions and then Friday night’s match.

Tite seeming to indicate, to me anyway, that by returning to Newcastle United and not pushing himself to try and be involved in tonight’s match, the odds are now very much in favour of Bruno Guimaraes being set to be available to Eddie Howe against Fulham.

