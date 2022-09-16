Opinion

Bournemouth fans comments ahead of visiting Newcastle United

Bournemouth fans watched on as Eddie Howe performed a minor miracle.

In danger of dropping into non-league, the Cherries manager instead took the club all the way through the divisions and into the Premier League.

The final day though of the 2019/20 season saw Eddie Howe and Bournemouth unlucky to be relegated by a single point, results and moments in that last round of fixtures going against them.

Howe then parting company with the Bournemouth fans and their club, Saturday will be the reunion.

This will also be the case for a couple of players, although safe to assume that Callum Wilson would get a better reception from the travelling Bournemouth fans, than Ryan Fraser. The winger having orchestrated his departure on a free transfer, meaning zero compensation / funds for the south coast club.

Eddie Howe experienced success on his first two Premier League visits to St James’ Park, Bournemouth fans seeing a 3-1 win which proved to be Steve McClaren’s final match in charge at Newcastle. Then when Rafa Benitez got Newcastle back in the Premier League, a Steve Cook last minute winner gave the Cherries another away victory on Tyneside.

Since that November 2017 match, Newcastle are undefeated in five games (home and away) against Bournemouth and won both games 2-1 at St James’ Park during that run.

In the opening six Premier League games of the season, Bournemouth fans saw an opening day win over Villa, then three defeats and 16 goals conceded. Scott Parker then sacked and caretaker boss now having overseen a draw against Wolves and away win at Forest.

Both clubs on seven points as we head into this match…

Bournemouth fans commenting via their Up The Cherries message board:

‘Has Eddie earnt enough to buy us yet?’

‘First job for new owners. Get Eddie back.’

‘Enjoy the trip and it’s a friendly and beautiful area up there, but you know that already.’

‘Watched Alexander Isak in Euros with Sweden, the lad looked electric in patches then. Someone Eddie could coach to great things I’m sure.’

‘Isak is a real sign of intent. Potentially can be right up there with the best, or nearly the best of this generation. Hope he works out, for Howe… love the bloke x x’

‘Premier league lost its moral compass many years ago so arguably shades of grey now but the Saudi takeover was a further notch up the scale for me.’

‘Constant booing of Ryan Fraser please.’

‘He’s an horrible ungrateful selfish little sh.te who needs a good hard solid tackle just above the ankle or knee.’

‘I’ve never ever wished injury on a player before but with Fraser I have to make an exception.’

‘I know the circumstances behind why it’s happened are exceptional, but I doubt it’ll be the last time we see the Premier League with just one solitary game with a Saturday 3pm kick off.’

‘Pity this game isn’t being shown live on Sky.’

‘Been to St James’ Park three times. The first time I went as I was building up my total of grounds visited. This was ground No. 63 for me, and even though they were playing Manchester United in the First Division, the crowd was just above 20,000.

Apart from that I saw two Premier League 2-1 defeats.’

‘The abandoned after 17 minutes game.

The 3-1 you’re getting sacked in the morning game.

And the 1-0 little dibs as mascot Steve Cook injury time winner.’

‘Is the abandoned game where we had to replay and drew 2-2 but lost on penalties?

Memory like a seive.’

‘Won on penalties and Ozzy Ardiles got sacked. Then kevin Keegan came in.’

‘If anybody has any spare tickets going for the Newcastle match (or knows of anybody who has any) then please could you let me know.

Some friends who are long standing AFCB fans are unexpectedly visiting from the US at the weekend and it would be great if they could go to the match if possible. I’m after four tickets but will take any that anybody might have! Thanks.’

‘Got tickets to go to Newcastle away , always wanted to do this fixture !!

Just looking for some advice from people who have been before?

Places to stay ? Any recommendations? Going up Friday afternoon and will do 2 nights.

Away pubs ? Is there any good uns?.

Overall experience?.

Cheers.’

‘My advice would be to not go.’

‘Easy walk from (train) station and great pubs on route.’

‘Stay in Whitley Bay, loads of cheap hotels and B&Bs, easy to park. Take the Metro to/from the ground.’

‘All the pubs and clubs are fancy dress only up there. I recommend going as Peter Beardsley.’

‘There is no such thing as an away pub in Newcastle. Believe it or not, for Bournemouth fans at least, you’ll get a friendly reception and find lots of locals more than happy to talk football and swap stories with you wherever you end up. The Bodega is a good place to go. It may sound like a wine bar but it is actually a large city centre Victorian pub.

I think Newcastle is the best away day in English football by some distance, other than the view, because you are way up in the sky. Mind you, this season that might be a blessing.’

‘Don’t drink too much beforehand. Uphill walk to the ground and then about a million flights of stairs. Saw an AFCB fan being sick in one of the stairwells at about 2:59pm!’

‘Bodega – before and after – archetypal footie pub, beautiful architecture.

Friendly Geordies and 3 minutes from the ground.’

‘Stayed each time we’ve been at the Premier Inn Quayside- just at the foot of the Tyne Bridge. Might be fully booked by now but worth a try- underground parking and a good walk to St James’s.

Great cafes, pubs and restaurants all around.’

‘If you do end up staying at the Premier Inn Quayside, check out the Bridge Tavern which is just around the corner.’

