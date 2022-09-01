Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Liverpool match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s visit to Anfield.

A match full of incident and provoking much debate.

The comments from ‘neutrals’ especially telling…

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals, have in the past, just overwhelmingly been a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

In very recent times that has largely faded, or at last been diluted, in terms of the political stuff. Newcastle United and Eddie Howe getting more comments /plaudits about their actual football and results.

So what about on this occasion with the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’ after this match at Anfield?

Well a little bit of politics, a little bit of decent appraisal of the actual match and especially praise for the excellent Alexander Isak, but an overall obsession with the ‘time wasting’ for many, to the exclusion of all else. Some making the comments admitting they are Liverpool fans but I have a strong feeling that many of the ‘neutrals’ this time (some even claiming to be Man Utd fans!) are in actual fact Mackems or other Liverpool supporters, not hiding the fact very well.

Some even claiming how they’d really liked Eddie Howe / NUFC but just on the basis of this one match, that had all changed!

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from ‘neutrals’…

‘(Liverpool fan) Newcastle were a victim of thier own time wasting. The geordie fan myth continues.’

‘I’m a neutral, but Newcastle you got what you deserved – nothing! Time wasting at its worse. Pope rolling around like a wounded dog. Glad the ref saw fit to add the time wasting which Newcastle tried to Rob from Liverpool.’

‘One of the more satisfying wins against a team aspiring to be part of a “big 7”, but playing the second half like Burnley.’

‘We (Liverpool) didn’t deserve the win how we played but got lucky I think. Time wasting is always a gamble just didn’t pay off this time.’

‘Really burly side they got…looks like a rugby squad and st max wasn’t even out there. they were outrun.’

‘Newcastle should have played like they did against City and they might have got a result?’

‘Not the first 11 out there last night.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Newcastle are developing into a quality side and will do well this season, not looking forward to meeting them again at St. James Park, especially when their injured players will be back.’

‘On a serious note, Newcastle are going to be a problem for a lot of Teams. Howe’s got them playing well, and that Isak lad looks a bit tidy!’

‘Yes Newcastle wasted time and did the pathetic “Ohh, I’m hurt” nonsense, so no problem with the ‘extra’ extra time. The trouble is ALL teams do that and the refs don’t always add on that time, so we need some consistency, as usual.’

‘[email protected] the haters. Nevermind it being 8 minutes. It should have been 12 added with all that falling down, time wasting acting like petulant kids Newcastle. Liverpool did well considering the disgusting tactics by newcastle.’

‘I liked Newcastle.

I admired E Howe

Funny thing is when you put them together it has the opposite.

Don’t know if it’s the oil money but there’s something there that most neutrals now despise.’

‘NUFC are literally owned by a repressive and brutal regime. Just like MCFC.’

Newcastle got what they deserved. Absolutely nothing.

‘Before tonight I had respect for NUFC and EH, but the timewasting that went on tonight plus the double digit numbers of players falling over and feigning injury has extinguished that completely.’

‘(Newcastle fan) Nobody wants your respect lol.’

‘Newcastle’s tactics were one of a team fighting relegation, not one with aspirations of becoming a top 6 Premiership club.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Toon fans, you’ve signed some player in Isak.

Shame about the time wasting though.’

‘I just rewatched the end. Pope took more than 30 seconds twice for a goal kick. He was down for 90 seconds with the physio. The corner was awarded before the just before we reached 97 minutes and we had to wait for a ball thrown by the Newcastle fans to be taken off the pitch. Therefore this is a case of good officiating when it comes to added time. Wish it happened more often.’

‘It tends to happen only when certain teams are affected.’

‘Newcastle = time wasters. YNWA.’

‘Great game to watch as a neutral. 10 out of 10 for entertainment. Both sides put on a good show. Newcastle’s defending almost matched Liverpool’s attacking prowess but the home side edged it in the very end.’

‘Justice for all ridiculous time wasting haha

Pathetic from the new plastic club.’

‘All these “Scousers” mentioning the timewasting – completly omitting NUFC’s second goal should have been given, these marginal decisions were supposed to favour the attackers. Klopp is embarrasing. He cries every week.’

‘Pleased for Liverpool as I watched disgusting Newcastle time wasting tactics at St. Mary’s last season – unfortunately the officials on that occasion were feeble and did nothing – glad they did this time.’

‘STILL FUMING NOW

Newcastle you make me sick.

WE DON’T BOO many teams off at ANFIELD

YOU deserved to be booed off.

DISGRACE.’

‘That was a good lesson for Newcastle, they deserve their lost… from a ManU fan.’

‘Somewhere they have to draw the line and make an example of clubs feigning injury, cramp and time wasting, just unlucky that you were chosen TOONS, but you fully deserved it on tonights showing.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

