Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Crystal Palace match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s home match against Crystal Palace.

A match full of incident and provoking much debate, despite the lack of (allowed!) goals.

The comments from ‘neutrals’ especially telling…

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals, have in the past, just overwhelmingly been a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

In very recent times that has largely faded, or at least has been diluted, in terms of the political stuff. Newcastle United and Eddie Howe getting more comments about the actual football and results.

So what about on this occasion with the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’ after this match at Anfield?

Well a little bit of politics and predictably a lot of comments regarding the disallowed goal…

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from ‘neutrals’ and the odd Palace and Newcastle fan…

‘Players play poorly and are dropped. Managers lose games and get the sack. VAR officials, drunk on their own infallibility, are completely unaccountable.’

‘Not denied by VAR – robbed by the incompetent officials using it. How come everyone watching the match could see what had happened after the replay but not the officials?’

‘I saw the keeper being fouled, not sure what you saw.’

‘So, you push an opponent into your goalkeeper then knock the ball into your net. VAR decides you get a free kick.’

‘If it’s not a goal, the 1st infringement is the push and therefore it should be at least a penalty – shocking officiating yet again. A pattern is definingly apparent with these decisions.’

‘It’s not VAR that’s at fault. It’s the incompetent clowns who make the decisions that are to blame. It was easy to see the push on Willock, even from the only, biased angle the ref was shown on the screen. Use it properly or get rid altogether.’

‘(Leicester fan) Dear Geordies, welcome to the world of Leicester, West Ham and Everton. Super League tradeoff means the highest you will be permitted to finish is….. 7th. Good luck!’

‘I don’t know why it’s “Newcastle were held to a goalless draw”. So we’re Palace.’

‘Probably because they had more shots, possession and a disallowed goal. So you could consider them on top and therefore held by a slightly inferior side.’

‘Even as a Palace fan I wouldn’t be happy if that was ‘our’ goal being ruled out – however, that was a gutsy performance & a good point earned – content with that result.’

‘(Palace fan) We were poor today,I don’t think we won a 2nd ball for an hour.

I’ll take a point there though.

As for the var decision I always ask myself how would I feel if it went against us and on this occasion I’d be absolutely livid !!

I don’t know what they saw there!’

‘(Palace fan) I´d be pretty upset if that shocking VAR decision went against us. I don´t get why they never had the angles that clearly showed our player shoving Willock into our own keeper. Was quite an entertaining game though and the stats back it up. Both keepers were awesome today.’

‘Newcastle robbed again. It happens so often to newcastle it’s quite amusing.’

‘Nah … clearly Willock thrust the middle of his back into Mitchell’s hand. Free kick to Palace and Geordies down to 10 men.’

‘Patrick Vieira in on it as well. He agreed with VAR. Oh please.’

‘Even Richard Keys is questioning VAR decisions in this and the Merseyside derby – it must be bad.’

‘Delighted Palace got a point.

Not a Palace supporter.

A football supporter.’

‘(Sunderland fan) Everyone against Newcastle boo hoo !!!’

‘The premier league not the geordies sold a club to the saudis and are promoting sports washing.’

‘Oh my Eddie Howe and all the millions of pounds he’s got still can’t win a game of football two drawers one Defeat in the last three games.’

‘My God did Alan Shearer whinge on about the VAR decision on Match of the day just because it’s his beloved Newcastle that’s the game some you win some you lose so stop whingeing Shearer.’

‘Why do you think he wasn’t in the studio on Wednesday? Because he knew his team got exactly what they deserved.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(Match Report – Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The rest of the game was effectively white noise… Read HERE)

(Match of The Day Alan Shearer Newcastle verdict – Perfect analysis exposes shocking, abysmal, disgraceful incident – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Read HERE)

(Patrick Vieira humiliates himself with post-match comments after Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Everything but the…goal and shameful VAR decision against NUFC – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

