Opinion

Bad news for Newcastle United fans hoping to go to Fulham

Newcastle United play Fulham at the start of October at Craven Cottage.

However, bit of a blow for many Newcastle fans hoping to get to the game.

The official allocation is only 2,300 and those tickets are currently on sale to Newcastle United members and season ticket holders who have 150 loyalty points or more.

The thing is, Fulham was a popular destination for many reasons and those included the bonus tickets away fans could get.

Fulham operating a ‘neutral’ part of Craven Cottage, where anybody could buy tickets.

In effect, for the best supported clubs such as Newcastle United, this simply meant a far bigger away following, rather than ‘neutrals’ getting their hands on these tickets.

Especially for many Newcastle United fans based in the south, Fulham representing one of the best chances of getting to see NUFC play in London.

Only problem is that there now isn’t any neutral part of Craven Cottage, the Riverside part of the ground is getting redeveloped and that was where the neutral part of the stadium used to be.

I haven’t read anything about a neutral section to be reinstated after the redevelopment work is complete, so it could be gone forever.

As it happens, part of the Riverside part of Craven Cottage is now open again, though any NUFC fans in the south might not be too upset they will struggle to get a ticket, when they see the prices…

Yes, £90 in that Riverside stand for any Newcastle fans (adults, pensioners, young adults) who might get hold of one somehow…though ‘only’ £60 for kids!

Indeed, apart from their family section at Craven Cottage, the cheapest adult tickets are £60 and upwards, as you can see above.

Things are all a bit crazy with these ticket prices when at the same time you have a Premier League initiative running, that prevents away fans paying any more than £30 in the official away section.

Interesting to see as well, that there is a £10 surcharge on prices for Fulham fans for the Newcastle United game, compared to their upcoming Bournemouth game.

I had a look at the Fulham website and interesting to see the prices for other upcoming Fulham matches. When Everton visit Craven Cottage the home fans are paying the same as for the Newcastle game, however, with massive club Aston Villa they are grouped with Bournemouth…