Availability (or not) for Fulham game – Updates on 8 Newcastle United players

Fans looking ahead to Saturday and wondering which Newcastle United players will be available.

Newcastle returning to action at Craven Cottage after the international break.

A win would guarantee Newcastle United going above Fulham, who are currently sitting in sixth.

An exclusive from The Mail, has seen the usually reliable Craig Hope (who covers NUFC for the newspaper) give this update on seven Newcastle United players and where they are currently at in terms of potential availability on Saturday:

Callum Wilson – Set to be available to start against Fulham.

Bruno Guimaraes – Same as Wilson, his injury proving not serious and in line to start on Saturday.

Elliot Anderson – The Mail report that after pulling out of the Scotland Under 21 squad through injury, he is now back in training and available for Fulham.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Hoping to make the bench after five weeks out.

Aleksandar Isak – Will be unavailable for Saturday but injury not thought to be serious.

Chris Wood – Set for a scan on the rib injury that forced him off against Australia on Sunday and likely to miss the Fulham match.

Matt Ritchie – Will miss the game at Craven Cottage after picking up an injury in training, though not expected to be missing for long.

Jonjo Shelvey – Originally expected to be out until end of October but has made ‘quicker than expected progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is nearing a return’ and whilst he won’t be involved on Saturday, should be back soon.

A mixed bag BUT if Eddie Howe has Bruno and Callum Wilson starting on Saturday with ASM and Elliot Anderson as options off the bench, the situation looking a lot brighter than many fans may have feared.

