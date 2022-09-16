Opinion

As we come up to first anniversary under new Newcastle United owners – What are the realistic expectations?

We are heading towards the first anniversary of our club under new Newcastle United owners.

Watching the investment in all aspects of the club, from grass roots, to the women’s team, the stadium, and of course our new(ish) looking first team, it’s got me thinking.

Where would I like to finish in a dreamland scenario, but also where realistically can we end up this season, plus overall as a fan base, what we would be happy with?

The players we are attracting are excellent.

Some older and experienced, whilst some are going to be an incredible investment for many years to come, younger ones like Bruno and Isak.

However, as with Newcastle United year after year, that word we hate, injuries! These will play a massive part in where we finish of course, we have already seen how much the loss of Wilson has hurt us, though NUFC have still been putting in decent performances too!

Dreamland this season? Title winner? I’m joking of course but at the end of one full season under the new Newcastle United owners, I would love to finish in a European place. Most likely just the conference part, as that’s an ideal start for us to build on, so that would mean a top seven finish. That’ll be perfection for me.

Realistically? This is where that word comes back, injuries! For the most part of the season without serious injury issues, I think we can realistically finish around 10th. For me that’s achievable right now, with current form, playing staff etc and I think we’d all be happy deep down with that? No threat of relegation, no threat of unhappy players and so on.

We’ve seen what Eddie Howe can do and for the first time in a long time we are all united behind the manager AND the owners, plus we can now look forward to our games too.

Overall. Dreamland would be European qualification, realistically we can achieve 10th, but with serious injuries I fear we could finish around 12th, 13th. And I used the word fear! Imagine how happy we would have been under Ashley if thinking that was the worse case scenario.

The World Cup interruption is also a worry, we might finish towards this break on form and then when the Premier League season resumes, some of our top players may be fatigued. With maybe not the resources to swap quality with quality…yet!

Remember though, no realistic relegation threat.

Some will disagree completely with me but as a fan base we need to listen, respect each others thoughts on the club, it’s like having a new toy, we are all getting used to it!

Let’s beat Bournemouth and have an enjoyable weekend of football.

Take care everyone.

