Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin still smashing the stats despite Newcastle United absence

Allan Saint-Maximin has had an interesting start to the season.

The French winger playing the opening four Premier League matches of the season before then forced to sit out the most recent two PL games due to injury.

The basic stats tell you that in his four Premier League appearances, Allan Saint-Maximin has scored one and got two assists, plus in reality ASM created all three goals against Man City because his run was ended by a yellow card for John Stones just outside the penalty area and a brilliant Trippier free-kick made it 3-1.

What about the underlying stats though…?

Scratching below the surface, these Other 14 (who specialise in stats for clubs who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs) updated tables give us some key information:

As you can see, despite only playing 345 of a possible 540 Premier League minutes this season, Allan Saint-Maximin still clear at the very top when it comes to progressive yards carrying the ball up the pitch.

If ASM had been available to play these last two PL matches, fair to think he would have been well over 300 yards clear of the rest.

Also, great to see two Newcastle United players featuring so highly in this creating chances list. Both Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin averaging 1.83 chances created (not including set-pieces) per game / 90 minutes.

Hopefully both Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin will be back available for the West Ham match on Sunday, with Callum Wilson not far behind, in terms of back to full fitness.

