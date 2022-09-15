News

Allan Saint-Maximin discovers fate as Didier Descamps names final France squad before World Cup decision

With his excellent start to the season, Allan Saint-Maximin found himself talked about by many as a possibility for the France squad and could he end up on the plane to Qatar?

After his man of the match performance and creating all three goals in the draw with Man City last month, the Frenchman had the question put to him.

Allan Saint-Maximin replying ‘I am aware that the Blues (France national side) are at the very, very high level and that it requires a lot of things because there is already quality in attack! BUT what is certain is that I am determined to continue killing myself in the field to be part of it one day.’

ASM played at various younger age group levels for France, up to and including under 21s, but has so far not got the call from Didier Deschamps.

Thursday afternoon has seen Deschamps name his squad for the September matches and get together, the last squad to be named before he names the France one heading to the World Cup finals.

France taking on Austria and Denmark with these players:

Goalkeepers:

Lloris, Maignan, Areola

Defenders:

Saliba, Clauss, T. Hernandez, Koundé, F. Mendy, Pavard, Upamecano, Varane, Badiashile

Midfielders:

Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Y. Fofana

Forwards:

Giroud, O. Dembélé, Mbappé, Nkunku, Griezmann, Kolo Muani

As you can see, no Allan Saint-Maximin.

It was ironic that ASM scored that wonder goal against Wolves, only to be then injured.

He has been missing since and hasn’t even been seen in Newcastle United group training since Wolves (as recently as yesterday, Newcastle released training images and ASM not amongst them. Nor indeed Bruno or Callum Wilson).

So, every chance he couldn’t have travelled to join up with France, even if he had been included.

Interesting to see that even though he can take 26 players to Qatar, Deschamps has only named 23 for this get together. So maybe he does have others in mind for the other three World Cup spots, or of course he could potentially elect to take only 23 to the World Cup finals.

Interesting to ponder, would Allan Saint-Maximin be heading to Qatar in the England squad if he was eligible?

Comments on Twitter following Newcastle 3 Man City 3 on 21 August 2022:

Andy Kerr – TV presenter for beIN Sports and also a Newcastle United fan:

“Allan Saint-Maximin says he’s desperate to play in the french national side.

“Would he get into every other national side in the world?”

Andy Sixsmith – Sports broadcaster for BBC Sport and 5 Live Sport after the game:

“Interesting chat between Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin as they walked past me pre-interview.

“Trippier had his arm around the Frenchman telling him to realise the ability he has and to try & produce that every week.

“ASM absolutely magnificent today.”

Allan Saint-Maximin via Twitter:

“I am aware that the Blues (France national side) are at the very, very high level and that it requires a lot of things because there is already quality in attack!

“BUT what is certain is that I am determined to continue killing myself in the field to be part of it one day.”

