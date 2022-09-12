News

Alexander Isak replacement set to miss rest of season after shock injury

Alexander Isak moved to Newcastle United on 26 August 2022.

The striker sold by Real Sociedad for a guaranteed transfer fee of around £58m, with future add-ons set to potentially take that to up to a final figure of £63m for the 22 year old.

With less than a week left until the transfer window closed, the La Liga club went for Umar Sadiq as their replacement for Alexander Isak.

The 25 year old forward signing from Almeria on 31 August 2022, with Real Sociedad paying out £18m on the Nigeria international from the money they’d banked from Newcastle United.

Over the past two years, Umar Sadiq had scored 40 goals in 72 La Liga appearances for Almeria, so looked a promising replacement.

Like Alexander Isak did at Anfield, Umar Sadiq scored in the first appearance for his new club, as a sub in a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid. He then started at Old Trafford and helped Real Sociedad beat Man Utd 1-0 in the Europa League.

However, proof of how small the margins are between success and failure, good luck and bad luck, on Sunday it was a 2-1 defeat for Real Sociedad at Getafe and even worse, Umar Sadiq only lasting 38 minutes and looks to have picked up a season ending injury.

Real Sociedad today releasing an official statement, themselves, saying he has damaged his right knee with a ‘rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament’ and he will be having surgery.

Spanish media reporting that Umar Sadiq is now set to be out for the season.

