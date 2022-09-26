News

Alexander Isak now ruled out by Newcastle United for weeks due to lower leg injury – Report

Alexander Isak left the Sweden squad and returned to Tyneside before the 4-1 defeat to Serbia at the weekend.

Initially it was reported that the Newcastle striker had missed group training due to a ‘little feeling’ in his leg.

That swiftly escalated to the point where he headed back to Newcastle United to be assessed.

In an exclusive on Monday afternoon, The Telegraph have now reported that their information is that after having been properly assessed by the Newcastle United medical team, Alexander Isak is now set to miss a number of weeks of action due to a lower leg injury.

In more positive news, The Telegraph say that Callum Wilson is now back in group training and is set to be available for Saturday’s game at Craven Cottage.

The report says there is also ‘confidence’ that Bruno Guimaraes will also be able to play against Fulham, despite having also withdrawn from his international squad and travelled back to Tyneside.

Chris Wood is struggling though after picking up a rib injury and forced off after 32 minutes in Sunday’s New Zealand defeat to Australia.

Meanwhile, it is reported to be ‘touch and go’ on whether Allan Saint-Maximin is able to be part of Saturday’s matchday squad, the winger having missed September’s matches with a hamstring issue after his stunning equaliser at Wolves.

Completing the set, Elliot Anderson also withdrew from his international squad last week but no update on him.

There are nine games to be played before the World Cup break and after the Fulham and Brentford matches, Newcastle have seven matches in the space of four weeks. So certainly when we get to mid-October, Eddie Howe could do with as many options as possible.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to World Cup finals / Christmas 2022:

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

