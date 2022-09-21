News

Alexander Isak misses training with Sweden squad due to ‘little feeling’ – 10 days until Newcastle United play

After two goals in his first three Premier League games for Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has joined up with the Sweden squad.

A busy start has seen the former Real Sociedad taking on a lot of responsibility, with the likes of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes all out injured.

Bruno came back on Saturday but clearly wasn’t fully fit, the hope is that by the time Saturday 1 October comes around and Newcastle are back in action, Alexander Isak will be able to line up alongside the likes of a fully fit Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson, though according to Eddie Howe, ASM is behind the others when it comes to getting back to full fitness.

Elliot Anderson is another who missed Bournemouth on Saturday, however, Eddie Howe saying just minor and the teenager will also be set to be in the matchday squad at Fulham in ten days time.

However, not the best of news today from the Sweden camp, though hopefully just a precaution.

Alexander Isak turning 23 today but not exactly celebrating. The Athletic reporting that he has not been able to train with the rest of the Sweden players, due to what the Swedish FA are describing as a ‘little feeling’ and so he had to stand down from full on squad training, instead just training alone.

Hopefully nothing to worry about but not the kind of news Newcastle fans, or indeed Alexander Isak will be wanting.

Sweden have games away against Serbia on Saturday and home to Slovenia on Tuesday, both are just Nations League matches so you would imagine Sweden will only play Isak if he is 100%.

Still ten days to go as well until Newcastle play Fulham, so here’s hoping it is indeed only a niggle that Alexander Isak can shake off, then belatedly celebrate his 23rd birthday with the winner at Craven Cottage.

