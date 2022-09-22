News

Alexander Isak leaves Sweden squad and returns to Newcastle United due to injury – Report

Alexander Isak has joined up with the Sweden squad after two goals in his opening three Newcastle United matches.

Sweden with games against Serbia on Saturday and Slovenia on Tuesday.

However, Wednesday brought worrying news from the Sweden camp on the day of Isak’s 23rd birthday.

With The Athletic reporting that the Newcastle striker had not been able to train with the rest of the Sweden squad, due to what the Swedish FA were describing as a ‘little feeling’.

Now Thursday morning has seen an update, with the usually very reliable Craig Hope of The Mail reporting that Alexander Isak has now left the Sweden camp.

The man from The Mail stating that the striker will miss these two Sweden matches due to injury.

The Swedish FA releasing this official statement – 22 September 2022:

‘Alexander Isak missed Wednesday’s training due to a feeling. On Wednesday evening, Alexander was examined by, among others, our medical team and it was established that he will not be available for games against either Serbia or Slovenia. Alexander will therefore leave the squad.

– It is of course sad mainly for Alex but also for us as a team. But after speaking with both our medical team and Alex, it is the right decision for him to leave. I hope he is back as soon as possible. Currently, we will not take out any new players. Now the full focus is on the preparations against Serbia on Saturday, says national team captain Janne Andersson.

– It feels very sad to have to leave the team. I had longed to play in the blue and yellow shirt again. I wish the boys the best of luck on Saturday and Tuesday, says Alexander Isak.’

No further details at the moment and so now just a case of hoping for the best.

That this is a precaution to avoid an injury developing from a more minor knock / issue, rather than something more serious.

Nine days to go until Newcastle play Fulham, so here’s hoping it is indeed only a niggle that Alexander Isak can shake off.

Callum Wilson will hopefully be back for this next game, whilst fingers crossed Bruno Guimaraes will be fully fit as well, after playing against Bournemouth when he wasn’t 100%. Though it sounds as though ASM will still be missing for that Fulham game.

However, Elliot Anderson is set to be in the matchday squad and give Eddie Howe an attacking threat from the bench if needed.

