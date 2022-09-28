Opinion

Aleksandar Mitrovic now a Fulham injury doubt to face Newcastle United

Aleksandar Mitrovic is yet to score a goal or win a game against Newcastle United since leaving St James’ Park.

He couldn’t have started the season in better form though. for club and country, ten goals in just the nine games.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic could now be set to miss Saturday’s game.

Mitro was reported to have suffered a ‘slight knock’ after scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday.

The weekend’s result meaning that if Serbia could beat Norway on Tuesday night, they would win their Nations League group and achieve two promotions in a row, heading into the top tier.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is always keen to play for his country but with a Premier League match coming up four days later, whether Mitro would have then still started in Norway last night if it hadn’t been for this carrot of winning the group, is an unknown.

Anyway, the Fulham striker did start and scored the second goal in an excellent 2-0 victory for Serbia, playing the whole match until subbed in added time.

That goal was also the 50th for Serbia in just 76 appearances for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After the Norway match though, FPL Focal pictured Mitro with heavy strapping on his right ankle.

The former Newcastle United striker not walking too well.

This is the video the Mitrovic pic was from, should be fine I’d imagine. Thanks @TheisKlovstad pic.twitter.com/lrYPwy1IgY — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) September 28, 2022

Mitro is yet to really convince in the Premier League but has made a great start this time, with six goals already…

Aleksandar Mitrovic record at Fulham in the league since leaving Newcastle United:

2017/18 season – 12 goals in 20 Championship games (18 starts and 2 sub appearances)

2018/19 season – 11 goals in 37 Premier League games (37 starts and 0 sub appearances)

2019/20 season – 26 goals in 41 Championship games (40 starts and 1 sub appearance)

2020/21 season – 3 goals in 27 Premier League games (13 starts and 14 sub appearances)

2021/22 season – 43 goals in 44 Championship games (44 starts and 0 sub appearances)

2012/23 season – 6 goals in 7 Premier League games (7 starts and 0 sub appearances)

With 21 goals in 71 Premier League appearances for the Craven Cottage club and 81 goals in 105 Championship appearances with Fulham, can Mitro make this his real breakthrough PL season in terms of proving his doubters wrong?

A waiting game now then to see whether he will face Newcastle United on Saturday.

