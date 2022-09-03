Opinion

Alan Shearer calls out disgraceful Newcastle United VAR decision – Pathetic

Alan Shearer has a few hours to cool off.

The Newcastle United legend incensed by what he saw this Saturday afternoon.

Should be interesting watching Match of The Day tonight.

Ahead of the show tonight, Alan Shearer having watched the Newcastle v Crystal Palace match at St James Park on TV, down at the BBC studios.

Newcastle United absolutely robbed of the three points by VAR official Lee Mason and referee on the pitch Michael Salisbury.

Early in the second half a Trippier ball into the box is headed back across goal by Sven Botman.

The Botman header striking Palace defender Mitchell and deflected into the net.

Just a split second before that happens, Willock crashes into Palace keeper Guaita.

Referee Michael Salisbury gives the goal BUT then VAR official Lee Mason suggests he goes and looks at a replay on his TV pitchside.

The goal disallowed for a Willock foul on the keeper.

However, for ANYBODY who has seen the TV replays by now, apart from Lee Mason and Michael Salisbury, the only reason Willock collides with Guaita is because Mitchell realises he is wrong side of Willock and pushes him, leading to the collision. This is also why he (Mitchell) doesn’t react better to the header across from Botman, too busy pushing Willock and so no time to react as the ball then deflects off him into the net.

Alan Shearer fuming…via his Twitter account:

“Willock clearly pushed into the keeper. Pathetic decision.”

“So so bad. Hope I’ve calmed down by 10.25pm when the show starts!!”

Honestly, what on earth did Mason and Salisbury see, that leads them to disallowing the goal?

The problem isn’t VAR, it is some of these idiots who are adding the human element to the process.

At least Alan Shearer will be fighting out corner tonight…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Everything but the…goal and shameful VAR decision against NUFC – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

