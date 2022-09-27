Opinion

Alan Pardew 8 year contract anniversary – Amazing to look back at Mike Ashley PR spin to explain it

Today marks a remarkable anniversary of a day that, even by Mike Ashley standards, was absolutely bizarre.

Exactly ten years ago, a decade, we heard that Alan Pardew had been awarded a new contract.

Not just any new contract, this was an eight (EIGHT) year one.

What is more, Mike Ashley also handed out eight year deals to Steve Stone, John Carver and Andy Woodman.

At the time it was seen as just absolute nonsense, but a full decade on it is absolutely hilarious, to look back and see what Mike Ashley was claiming as the reasoning behind the move and what it would mean for Newcastle United.

How about:

‘The club has awarded the long-term contracts to ensure it has the stability necessary to achieve consistent success in the Premier League and European club competition.’

(Newcastle United had finished fifth in the Premier League only four months earlier and qualified for the Europa League. Mike Ashley responding to this breakthrough season by refusing to allow even a penny of net spend on the squad in the 2012 summer window to help ‘achieve consistent success in the Premier League and European club competition.’ Instead, Newcastle only reached PL safety when winning their very final away game in May 2013 at QPR AND when it came to the following season Alan Pardew (no doubt echoing the sentiments of Ashley) declared ‘Thank God we’re not in the Europa League again’!!!!)

Or how about:

Managing Director Derek Llambias said: “If you look at clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have shown that stability gives you the best platform to achieve success, and that is the model we wish to emulate here.

(Quite unbelievable the nerve Ashley had along with his willing puppets such as Llambias and now Charnley, to make comparisons like that. Pardew has one total freakish lucky season, down mainly to the brilliance of the likes of Ba, Cisse, Cabaye and Ben Arfa scoring fantastic goals in countless games to win unlikely points. To compare this shambolic NUFC PR nonsense to what ambitious clubs such as Man Utd and Arsenal achieved over many years and certainly not by refusing to allow ambitious signings to build on (relative) success.)

And this:

Llambias “Alan has done a fantastic job over the last couple of years and has proved what a great Premier League manager he is. I have total respect for him in all football matters and have an excellent relationship with him…”

(Only two years later Alan Pardew walked out on Newcastle United, seeing even Crystal Palace as a more ambitious club than NUFC! Mike Ashley selling Alan Pardew for £2m compensation and promoting John Carver and Steve Stone to run the team in late December 2014, hoping they wouldn’t be a total disaster and give him an even cheaper and more puppet like management team than even the Pardew one had been!)

Finally:

“Alan also has one of the best backroom teams in the country and I would like to thank John Carver, Steve Stone, and Andy Woodman…”

By June 2015 (less than three years since giving them eight year contracts!) Mike Ashley had sacked John Carver and Steve Stone after they’d almost relegated the team, just as Pardew almost did in 2012/13. Whilst Andy Woodman happily walked away in July 2015 to rejoin Alan Pardew, Woodman now in non-league football with Bromley.

Elsewhere, John Carver is part of the Scotland coaching set-up.

Whilst Steve Stone was involved at Burnley as part of the Sean Dyche set up but sacked along with his boss in April this year.

As for the main man?

Alan Pardew proved a disaster at both Crystal Palace and West Brom, the same at Den Haag where he was only saved from relegation when they cancelled the entire season because of covid making playing the remaining games more difficult.

After acting as an ‘adviser’ at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia, Alan Pardew was team boss for only a matter of weeks earlier this year, before resigning due to racist behaviour from the club’s fans.

Just less than two weeks ago the former Newcastle boss has popped up again, now installed in Greece as manager of Aris Thessaloniki.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 27 September 2012:

‘Alan Pardew and his three senior coaching staff have all signed new eight-year contracts

Newcastle United have today given manager Alan Pardew and his three senior coaching staff, John Carver, Steve Stone and Andy Woodman, new eight-year contracts up to the end of the 2019/20 season.

The club has awarded the long-term contracts to ensure it has the stability necessary to achieve consistent success in the Premier League and European club competition.

Mike Ashley and his board have demonstrated their faith in Alan and his staff, and today’s announcement sends out an emphatic message that the stability of the coaching team is key to moving the Club forward.

Managing Director Derek Llambias said: “If you look at clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have shown that stability gives you the best platform to achieve success, and that is the model we wish to emulate here.

“We’re looking to build on the success we had last season and these new contracts are aimed at keeping the Club progressing on and off the pitch, as we have done since returning to the Premier League in 2010.

“Alan has done a fantastic job over the last couple of years and has proved what a great Premier League manager he is. I have total respect for him in all football matters and have an excellent relationship with him which I think benefits the club enormously.

“Alan also has one of the best backroom teams in the country and I would like to thank John Carver, Steve Stone, and Andy Woodman for all their combined efforts.

“We hope this announcement will be great news for the fans, whose support and commitment to this club over the years has been fantastic.”

Back in June 2012, Chief Scout Graham Carr, who has been instrumental in bringing a number of the current squad to the Club, was also rewarded with an eight-year contract.’

