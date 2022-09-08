Opinion

After late intervention official 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad now set to look like this

After the summer 2022 transfer window closed, Eddie Howe had to put together his senior 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad.

This will take us up to the January transfer window, when changes can be made.

Newcastle fans still waiting to see what this senior 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad will look like.

With Dubravka, Fernandez, Matty Longstaff and Kell Watts all heading out on deadline day (they followed out Isaac Hayden, Lewis Cass, Freddie Woodman, Jeff Hendrick, Dan Langley, Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark), it saw options very much reduced, with essential outgoings – many of who should have left some time ago.

So by my count, Newcastle United were left with 26 senior first team squad players after the window shut a week ago.

Emil Krafth looks to be out for the entire season and certainly wouldn’t be fit before we see 2023, with Eddie Howe having confirmed an ACL injury. So he can be ruled out of this official 25 man squad.

This meant Jonjo Shelvey could be included in this 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad, with the possibility he could be fit for the couple of Premier League games in late December after the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Now on Wednesday (8 September 2022) news emerged that Karl Darlow has injured his ankle in training and will now be out for ‘months’ according to Sky Sports.

This news followed swiftly on from Sky Sports in Germany reporting that Loris Karius (see photo above) is having a medical today and will be joining Newcastle United on a short-term deal. The 29 year old keeper is a free agent after his deal ended at January in June 2022.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports also reported that the deadline for the 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad to be forwarded to the PL is actually today, given NUFC the chance to make this late free agent signing and include him in their squad.

That means the 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad looks set to look like this, unless Eddie Howe decided to include Karl Darlow and not Jonjo Shelvey.

Goalkeepers (three)

Pope

Gillespie

Karius

Defenders (nine)

Targett

Manquillo

Dummett

Lewis

Trippier

Botman

Burn

Lascelles

Schar

Midfielders (five)

Joelinton

Bruno

Willock

S. Longstaff

Shelvey

Forwards / Wingers (eight)

Ritchie

Murphy

Almiron

ASM

Fraser

Wilson

Wood

Isak

Any players who count as under 21s are additional to this senior 25 man PL squad, so Elliot Anderson is also available this season.

